Gallery: Phoenix better in attack at UTAS Stadium

Wellington Phoenix broke Western United's unbeaten record at UTAS Stadium on Friday night in their A-League clash.
The Phoenix scored a 3-0 victory thanks to their Bulgarian star Bozhidar Kraev who was involved in all three goals, including booming home the second one from outside the box.
United had won four of their five matches at UTAS Stadium and only conceded one goal - in a 2021 draw with the Phoenix - leading up to the clash.
The Examiner's photographer Rod Thompson took these snaps of the match.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
