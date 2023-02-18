Landowners between Westbury and Deloraine are up in arms over the proposed maximum-security prison located at their doorstep.
After the State Government announced its intention to transform the Ashley Youth Detention Centre into a criminal facility, a consultation session with 25 surrounding residents and landowners was held at Deloraine's Empire Hotel on Thursday night, with a second held at the Community Centre on Saturday.
Thursday night saw Hobart-based Andrea Young ran what initially was a co-operative meeting, however, the mood slowly became more confrontational once the residents felt they weren't being listened to.
When asked to raise their hand in opposition to the project, 24 complied, and discussed a lengthy list of their concerns about the prison:
Perhaps the source of the most concern however, was farmers feeling at risk of losing their poppy-growing licences, as Harvey Gee explained.
"We're harvesting poppies and the fences around the paddocks aren't electrified, or anything else," he said.
"There's no security on them, we get a bit of poppy theft as it is, where people jump over the fence and collect them. "The poppy industry is a huge part of the economy of this district."
One large frustration for the community is that other locations which appear perfectly suitable had been denied, according to Mr Gee.
"They were offered 1,000 acres in Rocherlea in the bush with no agricultural value and a further separate 250 acres, similarly no agricultural value and out of sight of tourists," he said.
With passion flowing and the response emphatic, the response from Ms Young at meeting's end appeared to be one of understanding.
"The passion and concern here tonight has been really palpable," she said.
"You've shared a lot of information about your concerns. Your message is no prison. We hear that."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
