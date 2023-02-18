The Examiner

Salmon protesters 'barking up wrong tree'

February 19 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SHEENAGH Neill (Letters, Feb 17), give me a break. Seals sitting on pens is no different to any other wildlife sitting on man-made structures like birds sitting on powerlines (brings them closer to the danger of roads) or wombats using the walkways at Cradle Mountain. We as a species live and interact with wildlife. Salmon farms manage that interaction like many other industries. What I find fascinating is you will scream about this (because it's salmon, your pet hate) yet land-based farming kills 3.4 million mammals every year in Tasmania. Salmon farms spend millions designing pens that keep the seals out to ensure they are being responsible farmers and to minimise interactions or incidents. When was the last time land-based farms invested in or advanced their fencing to keep animals out instead of shooting them? Still looks like sticks and wire to me. Perhaps you are barking up the wrong tree if it is animals you want to save.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.