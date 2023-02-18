Salmon protesters 'barking up wrong tree'

Today I removed a nest from our cherry tree. The three baby birds have grown up and the nest is no longer necessary. It made me realise again the importance of having a home when I was raising my family. In a state with lots of accommodation for people on holiday it is a sorry state of affairs when there is not enough affordable housing for the people who live and work here full time. What are the motivating reasons for renting out houses as Airbnbs as opposed to providing a long term place of residence for a family or anyone who needs somewhere to live? What has changed, so that visitors are more important than the people who live here permanently? If you feel like me, write to your local politicians and ask them to make it mandatory that there are enough long term rentals for those Tasmanians who want to rent.