Salmon protesters 'barking up wrong tree'

SHEENAGH Neill (Letters, Feb 17), give me a break. Seals sitting on pens is no different to any other wildlife sitting on man-made structures like birds sitting on powerlines (brings them closer to the danger of roads) or wombats using the walkways at Cradle Mountain. We as a species live and interact with wildlife. Salmon farms manage that interaction like many other industries. What I find fascinating is you will scream about this (because it's salmon, your pet hate) yet land-based farming kills 3.4 million mammals every year in Tasmania. Salmon farms spend millions designing pens that keep the seals out to ensure they are being responsible farmers and to minimise interactions or incidents. When was the last time land-based farms invested in or advanced their fencing to keep animals out instead of shooting them? Still looks like sticks and wire to me. Perhaps you are barking up the wrong tree if it is animals you want to save.
Julie Clarke, Launceston
OPENING Devonport's Living City Waterfront Precinct before last Saturday's Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra concert, did Senator Anne Urquhart attribute contributions of $10,000 from the Commonwealth government, and $7,000 from Devonport City Council, instead of $10 million and $7 million respectively?
Preceding the TSO was local choir, "Right on Cue", who began tentatively, but finished on a confident, high note.
The TSO featured several Tasmanian composers, including 90-year-old Don Kay, who was within the audience, but perhaps a noted omission was former Launcestonian, the late Peter Sculthorpe. A feature of the concert was the stunning performance of soloist, Anna Voshedge, and TSO guest conductor, Jessica Gethin.
I noted with interest the art deco Day's building, located within the aforementioned waterfront precinct, to be one of historical significance for Devonport and the state, particularly if restored with integrity to its former glory.
The Spirit of Tasmania II arrived during the TSO interval, moving as an artistic form of a working industrial installation, replete with expressions of evaporating black plumage above the city's skyline!
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
IN reply to The Examiner articles on "Clash at Drag Storytime" (Feb 16), high praise must go to Executive Director of Libraries Tasmania, Sue McKerracher, for allowing the current storytime by a Drag Queen to children, because as we now know the earlier we start teaching children about the natural world we are contributing to boosting children's emotional and mental resilience, social and problem-solving skills therefore the less anxious they will be.
This library strategy will do a lot for children to address acceptance to be part of a community.
What world are we leaving our children? After-all gay people are not new, LGBTQIA + have been around, long before colonisation and religion.
Bruce Webb, Launceston
COULDN'T we have Question Time from Parliament held during the time the participants generally relax over a few drinks?
Gordon Thurlow, Launceston
Today I removed a nest from our cherry tree. The three baby birds have grown up and the nest is no longer necessary. It made me realise again the importance of having a home when I was raising my family. In a state with lots of accommodation for people on holiday it is a sorry state of affairs when there is not enough affordable housing for the people who live and work here full time. What are the motivating reasons for renting out houses as Airbnbs as opposed to providing a long term place of residence for a family or anyone who needs somewhere to live? What has changed, so that visitors are more important than the people who live here permanently? If you feel like me, write to your local politicians and ask them to make it mandatory that there are enough long term rentals for those Tasmanians who want to rent.
S. Langerak, Hadspen
