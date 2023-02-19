Time to stand up for children on vaping

There is a new battle emerging in the public health arena, and the health and safety of our children is very much at stake.
Vaping is poised to condemn another generation to addiction and chronic disease - just as sure as tobacco smoking has done to generations before; evidence suggests non-smokers who start vaping are three times more likely to switch to smoking continuing the cycle of ill health and lifelong battles with addiction.
According to the 2019 National Drug Strategy Household Survey, there were 227,000 people reporting daily use of e-cigerettes aged 14 years and over, this has increased significantly since then.
While the extent of the problem is only just emerging, we know that children are in the firing line.
Research suggests vaping is growing most rapidly amongst young people - to the point where one school in southern Tasmania has removed toilet cubicle doors in an, albeit controversial, attempt to discourage vaping.
Quit Tasmania Director Abby Smith said "although we are waiting for new vaping data among Tasmanian secondary school students, we know from other Australian jurisdictions that about 1 in 3 young people aged 14-17 years have used e-cigarettes."
St Lukes Health has submitted to the Therapeutic Goods Administration that the time is now to be bold and place tough controls on vaping.
Controls that need to be unapologetically strict, well enforced, and geared toward protecting our children from an industry marketing harmful substances to young people as if they were selling lollies.
The cross-sectional Generation Vape study in 2022 (NSW) highlighted how 'Flavourings and taste' was rated as the most important characteristic of vapes.
We have asked the TGA to place significantly tighter controls around nicotine-containing vapes additionally we are also advocating for a tighter regulation of all vaping products.
Big Tobacco should not be allowed to peddle 'flavoured' vapes - regardless of whether they contain nicotine or not to young Tasmanians.
We don't believe our children should be encouraged to take up a habit that increases the risk of them fighting addiction that may just last their entire lives, while shortening them, costing taxpayers massive amounts in chronic disease care along the way.
We need to set health policies to support good health - not health policies that support an industry to continue making money from addiction and terrible health outcomes.
