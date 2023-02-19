Peter George drawing a tenuous link on salmon; should apologise

I AM tired of Peter George and his cronies exaggerating anything and everything to do with salmon farms. He has now been caught with his pants down (again) and instead of admitting that he had no evidence of seals being trapped in a salmon pen "for eight days", as his media release stated, he is drawing some tenuous link to seals being trained to sit on pens. I have worked around salmon farms and in commercial fishing and I can tell you seals will sit on anything and they are smart enough to know the difference between a haul out (a rest) and a pen full of fish for a free feed. This is an absurd exaggeration and he should apologise and move on. I see a pattern forming Peter and it gives you no credibility.
Geoff Harris, Devonport
The Reserve Bank would reflect its raison d'etre more accurately if it was renamed the Preserve Bank of Australia. The nine increases in interest rates since May last year have only assisted to conserve the income of the wealthy, who have negotiated their way successfully through the fiscal morass. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Australians are left scratching to pay their mortgages at a time when there are rising costs in basic living items.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
It is wonderful that 10 new species of beetle have been identified (The Examiner, Feb 17). All creatures, including beetles, play a role in the intricate web of life and should be celebrated for their uniqueness. Unfortunately, however, amid a changing climate and other human instigated development, our environment and wildlife are in a concerning state of decline. Federal Environment Minister, Tanya Plibersek, has committed to stop extinction but, with over 1,700 species threatened, protecting our wildlife is a difficult and urgent task. Beetles and other bioindicators like frogs are important markers of environmental shifts. Thus, the scientists who have examined different beetle species within the context of wider ecosystems deserve our support, now, more than ever.
Amy Hiller, Kew, VIC
John Coulson's smoke and mirrors on the voice (Letters Feb 14) has certainly won Stuart Bryce's approval (Letters, Feb 16). Why is it then if we have enough bureaucratic support and advice in place for our our First People that it is our First People themselves who are asking for the voice? Yes there are indigenous detractors but the Uluru Statement from the Heart, from which the recommendation for the voice comes, was supported by an overwhelming majority of representatives of our First People. Our first people just want us to listen. Not one mention of The Uluru statement in John and Stuart's letters. Surely that says it all.
Tony Newport, Hillwood
