Peter George drawing a tenuous link on salmon; should apologise

I AM tired of Peter George and his cronies exaggerating anything and everything to do with salmon farms. He has now been caught with his pants down (again) and instead of admitting that he had no evidence of seals being trapped in a salmon pen "for eight days", as his media release stated, he is drawing some tenuous link to seals being trained to sit on pens. I have worked around salmon farms and in commercial fishing and I can tell you seals will sit on anything and they are smart enough to know the difference between a haul out (a rest) and a pen full of fish for a free feed. This is an absurd exaggeration and he should apologise and move on. I see a pattern forming Peter and it gives you no credibility.

