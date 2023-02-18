The State government are offering more incentives for private property owners by encouraging them to take advantage of the Private Rental Incentive program.
Under the $9.25 million Private Rental Incentive (PRI) program, rents are capped at between 25 to 30 per cent below median rates in their region.
In return, property owners receive an incentive payment of up to $9,900 per property per annum.
Minister for housing, Guy Barnett, said the PRI scheme provided an incentive for landowners and homeowners to make those properties available for those in need as a way of providing support and help.
"The PRI scheme is one of many initiatives that we have to make rental affordability more affordable for Tasmanians to back our vision to build 10,000 homes by 2032," Mr Barnett said.
Mr Barnett said the state government had a target of having 400 homes taking part in the PRI and had managed to register 260 homes under the scheme so far.
Tenancy and property management is provided fee-free by Centacare Evolve Housing, a registered and experienced, state-wide property manager and property owners are guaranteed rent for a two-year lease.
"That's peace of mind, no fees and an opportunity to help people in need while getting a guaranteed return for your rental property,'' Mr Barnett said.
"With 260 properties on the books, we are looking for another 140 homes to join the program.
"If you have a property that isn't currently in the private rental market, I encourage you to reach out to Homes Tasmania," he said.
Josh Gulvin first became involved with the scheme nearly six years ago, and said he believed the program would be a good opportunity to give back to the community.
"You sign up for the program for two years, and it guarantees a person with a roof over the head for two years, and at the end of those two years, the government will review pay rates and target it to what the market is to make it attractive to the landlord," Mr Gulvin said.
"It's slightly above and you do get other bonuses, there's no real estate fees, you are not paying an agent, that entire money is coming into your pocket, which is a bonus," he said.
Mr Gulvin said he would like to see more landowners become involved with the program, and said it would be good to see the number of homes involved with the PRI scheme extend into the future.
General manager of housing operations at Centacare, James Norman, said the organisation was more than happy to support the government scheme.
"I think it's a really important layer of provides opportunity for people who are waiting for affordable and secure and safe housing," Mr Norman said.
Mr Norman said tenants were normally applicants taken from the Tasmanian Housing Register or people who apply for public or social housing.
Mr Barnett said the state government have built 735 news homes so far in 2023.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
