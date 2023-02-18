The Examiner
Derision of Christian belief doesn't stand up

By Craig Hawkins
Updated February 18 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
The Creation Discovery Centre in Beauty Point.

Garry Linnell's article deriding the Christian understanding of Creation in last Saturday's Examiner (February 11) was an ungracious effort by one of Australia's leading journalists which tens of thousands of people in The Examiner's circulation area who believe in a creator God would strongly disagree with.

