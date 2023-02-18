Derision of Christian belief doesn't stand up

Garry Linnell's article deriding the Christian understanding of Creation in last Saturday's Examiner (February 11) was an ungracious effort by one of Australia's leading journalists which tens of thousands of people in The Examiner's circulation area who believe in a creator God would strongly disagree with.
Someone should tell Mr Linnell that repeatedly referring to others with a different view to yourself as "stupid" and that they are not "entitled to be ignorant", is simplistic and actually not an argument at all for your own case.
His aim to shut down debate on evolution, climate science or any other field where some may disagree is actually the opposite to the scientific method which requires ongoing examination and debate.
Linnell's argument is summarised essentially as an appeal to authority (ie in "science"), the sloppiest form of philosophy one could engage.
He ignores the fact that most fields of science were established and enhanced by creation-believing scientists including physics (Newton), taxonomy (Linnaeus), microbiology (Pasteur), genetics (Mendell), electricity (Maxwell), palaeontology (Owen) and many others.
These great scientists were indeed lead by their belief in the 'laws of heaven and earth' mentioned by the Biblical writers Jeremiah and Job.
Yes Mr Linnell their religion did influence their science.
The fact that these laws have led to subsequent great discoveries in science over the centuries is testament to the fact that those creation-believing scientists were not "stupid".
Linnell's ridiculous claim that belief in creation tears apart the work of millions of scientists and centuries of work demonstrates that he indeed is the one who lacks understanding of science and the scientific method since most sciences continue on happily without any need for an evolutionary framework.
This is why science writer and proponent of evolution Steve Buranyi (Imperial College London) recently admitted that "scientists still do not know the answers to some of the most basic questions about how life on Earth evolved" (Guardian, June 2022) and went on to say that many think there needs to be a major overhaul on evolutionary theory.
Furthermore, Darwin only wrote his seminal work on evolution in 1859 so "centuries" and "millions of scientists" is a gross over-exaggeration of the reality.
While science, which literally means 'knowledge', is in itself not opposed to Christian belief, the faith-based underlying assumptions that only natural explanations are permitted to explain how we got here over vast periods of uniform processes is the actual antithesis of belief in a creator.
This is the religion of naturalist uniformitarianism, (or the NU religion) which most science graduates don't realise they have been indoctrinated with.
You can believe, under the NU religion, that once upon a time there was nothing and then it exploded if you want to, but please don't call it science.
Recent observations from the James Webb telescope are throwing great doubt on the Big Bang idea.
In addition, no one has ever witnessed life arising from non-living chemicals, an essential requirement for the NU religion.
That's blind belief. That's religion!
Linnell sets up many straw-men in his article, another sloppy form of argument.
Christians don't question electricity or gravity do they, he says.
Why would we? James Maxwell who discovered electricity was a creation-believing Christian and it is something that is testable in the present, not something unobserved in the distant past.
Newton, influential in the discovery of gravity, said the Biblical Scriptures were the most sublime writings ever conceived.
Challenging current scientific ideas is not restricted to Christians or non-scientists.
Many scientists dispute the claims of climate science but are routinely silenced, such as in the case of Professor Peter Ridd who claimed the Great Barrier Reef is not facing annihilation from climate change and subsequently lost his job at James Cook University.
Emeritus Professor of Geology and atheist Ian Plimer regularly attacks climate science on national television.
We invite Garry Linnell to our Creation Discovery Centre in Beauty Point to observe real scientific evidence for the Biblical history of the world and the great flood.
Perhaps we are one of few museums in the country that would present the evidence in such a way, but that is not surprising when the self-righteous majority feel inclined to call all others "stupid".
Otherwise, perhaps Mr Linnell may feel confident enough to present his claimed irrefutable proofs of evolution in a public debate with us.
