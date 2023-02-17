A boat owner at Wynyard got a shock when a five-foot-long tiger snake slithered onto their vessel.
North West Snake Catchers owner Scott Smith said he got a call from a man on a nearby boat parked at the Wynyard Wharf.
"He saw the snake swim up to the boat, slither up on the buoys, and then it was straight on deck."
Mr Smith said the owner was not on the boat when the snake decided to pay a visit.
"The snake had gone in amongst all the electrical cables that run on the inside panelling of the boat.
"It was quite tough trying to get her out.
"But we finally managed to get her in a secure area where I was able to get a hold of her safely."
This summer, Mr Smith said that he estimates that he and the other snake handlers who work at his business had caught well over 100 snakes.
"That's pretty much on track; nothing really unusual.
"Every summer we have is a different summer.
"We've had so much rain around the Mersey and Forth area, so there have been quite a few solid snakes around because they had a really good food source early in the season."
Mr Smith said the public's safety was the priority for snake catchers when they are called out to an incident.
"We always give everyone a spiel about how the snake is not going to chase you; they operate defensively.
"As long as you keep a safe distance from the snake, it's not going to try and attack you; that's not its intention.
"Unfortunately, we still hear of people that are trying to dispose of the snakes themselves, which is a dangerous task."
Mr Smith urged people to call a professional catcher if they find a snake on their property and believe they are in danger.
I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.