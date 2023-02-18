The City of Launceston will consider a report on the 12-month e-scooter trial at its next council meeting.
On Thursday, councillors will analyse data collected from rental scooters provided by commercial operators Beam and Neuron that they collected over 12 months between December 18, 2021, and December 17, 2022.
The trial - and resulting report - had not sought to determine whether to continue or discontinue using e-scooters, rather it will be used to identify how they are being used and how the service could be improved.
The report analysed rental e-scooter usage, parking, safety considerations and contains a suite of recommendations for future commercial e-scooter operations in the Launceston region.
There are five main recommendations from the report:
