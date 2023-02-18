An A-League curtain-raiser for Tasmania's best under-17 soccer players has been given a rigorous endorsement.
Thirty-one players, selected largely from the 2006-born age group which missed out on the under-14 and under-15 National Youth Championships due to COVID-19, played at UTAS Stadium on Friday ahead of the Western United versus Wellington Phoenix fixture.
A team representing the North and North-West, coached by Launceston City's Alex Aylott, earned a 1-1 draw against a Southern side.
Riverside had the largest contingent of Northern players with Henry Routley, Campbell Young, Austin Marshall, Zac Reissig, Toby Harrop and Tom Milner all selected and Milner claiming the side's goal. The side also featured five players from City - Fletcher Fellows, Diesel Murfet, Arpan Rai, Will Crawford and Mac Wilcox - Dalton Bowman of Launceston United, plus Devonport trio Mitch Burley, Fletcher Cruden and Baxter Tu.
The Southern side was made up of eight players from South Hobart, three from both Clarence and Glenorchy and one each from Kingborough and Olympia.
Football Tasmania's David Smith welcomed the big-stage opportunity.
"With many of these players now forming part of the Statewide NPL, NPL under-21 and Championship squads, we are excited to showcase (their) development," he said.
Routley, who would score a penalty in his side's Summer Cup win over Devonport the following day, also praised the fixture.
"It was pretty good," said the 15-year-old defender. "We definitely held our own and it was very competitive. It was a very high standard and high intensity but great to play in.
"It was good to have six from Riverside. I play with a lot of them in the same team and that was very nice for the club.
"It was super nice to play at UTAS, it was like a carpet, the ball just skimmed across."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.