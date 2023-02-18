The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmania's best under-17 soccer players share A-League spotlight

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated February 19 2023 - 9:28am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverside players Henry Routley, Campbell Young, Austin Marshall, Zac Reissig, Toby Harrop and Tom Milner. Picture Facebook

An A-League curtain-raiser for Tasmania's best under-17 soccer players has been given a rigorous endorsement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.