Any signal for Macquarie Point from $2.7bn 'Gabba rebuild decision?

The decision by the Albanese and Palaszczuk Labor governments to jointly fund Queensland's $7 billion Olympics construction program is encouraging and worrying at the same time for Tasmanians wondering what, or whether, there are implications for Hobart's Macquarie Point stadium. At the heart of the Brisbane Olympics spend is $2.7 billion for a new 'Gabba sports stadium. Interestingly, the Queensland government says it will wholly fund this knockdown and re-build. Macquarie Point supporters will be a bit concerned about this, because they are hoping for a big cash injection, $240 million to be precise, from the feds for Macquarie Point. There is no way the Tasmanian government could fund the $1 billion bill the Hobart stadium will end up costing, even the $375 million it has promised either. One big part of the cost is that Macquarie Point has to have a roof, says the AFL.
While directly helping to fund the 'Gabba stadium, the feds, however, will be putting in $3.5 billion to help build other venues in Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast. Sure, there's an Olympics coming up in 2032, and Queensland would love to hear the Olympics head declare them "the best ever" as Sydney was acknowledged by IOC president Samaranch in 2000.
But $7 billion is a lot of money, and so is the $3.5 billion the feds are putting in, and the $2.7 billion Queensland is stumping up. Governments federal and state are under huge and growing pressure to spend on myriad programs, health, housing, defence, education, infrastructure which they are struggling to meet. Treasurers federal and state are ringing alarms at the capacity of governments to service growing debt loads and whether spending can keep going as it has through Covid, and beyond.
Sure, the 'Gabba and Macquarie Point are two very different projects built for largely different purposes, although they would both ultimately be home grounds for an AFL team, Brisbane Lions in the case of the 'Gabba (after construction finishes around 2030) and Macquarie Point would be an Aussie Rules venue IF Tassie gets its team.
While Queensland got a pretty quick answer from the feds for its funding requests for the Olympics, Tasmania is still awaiting the word from Albo's Labor, and the hints and body language from Albo have not been encouraging. Then there is the question as to whether the $15 million the AFL has so generously offered to help with the stadium is serious or some sort of joke. And finally there is the wait for a decision from the AFL over the meeting of AFL teams that was supposed to happen last August to decide whether Tassie gets its long-awaited, and long-deserved team. No team, no stadium.
So next week's visit by AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan will be interesting. It's unlikely, but it'd be good and about time that McLachlan stops playing games and tells Tassie whether it is getting the team or not. Then the state can start serious planning.
As The Examiner has learned, Gillon will be looking to business to put in some money towards the stadium. Tasmanians shouldn't hold their collective breath on this either.
The AFL has been arrogant, dismissive, unreasonable and obstructionist towards the Tassie bid. Talking about unreasonable, it's interesting that, despite the AFL's insistence on a roof for Macquarie Point, the new, you-beaut $2.7 billion Gabba won't have one.
