Any signal for Macquarie Point from $2.7bn 'Gabba rebuild decision?

The decision by the Albanese and Palaszczuk Labor governments to jointly fund Queensland's $7 billion Olympics construction program is encouraging and worrying at the same time for Tasmanians wondering what, or whether, there are implications for Hobart's Macquarie Point stadium. At the heart of the Brisbane Olympics spend is $2.7 billion for a new 'Gabba sports stadium. Interestingly, the Queensland government says it will wholly fund this knockdown and re-build. Macquarie Point supporters will be a bit concerned about this, because they are hoping for a big cash injection, $240 million to be precise, from the feds for Macquarie Point. There is no way the Tasmanian government could fund the $1 billion bill the Hobart stadium will end up costing, even the $375 million it has promised either. One big part of the cost is that Macquarie Point has to have a roof, says the AFL.

