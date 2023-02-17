The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Senator Tammy Tyrell calls for audit on all Tasmanian aged care facilities

SM
By Simon McGuire
Updated February 17 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Tammy Tyrrell

Tasmanian Senator Tammy Tyrrell has called on the government to conduct an "urgent" audit on all aged care facilities in the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SM

Simon McGuire

Journalist

I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.