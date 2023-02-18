The Examiner
World Cross-Country Championships up and running in Bathurst

By Brian Roe
February 18 2023 - 5:34pm
Australias bronze medal winning mixed relay team of Jess Hull (second leg), Abbey Caldwell (fourth leg), Stewy McSweyn (third leg) and Ollie Hoare (first leg). Picture supplied

It has taken three attempts to bring the globe's best distance men and women to Bathurst for the World Cross-Country Championships but this weekend they have finally made it.

