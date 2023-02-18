It has taken three attempts to bring the globe's best distance men and women to Bathurst for the World Cross-Country Championships but this weekend they have finally made it.
And not only that, but there's been a festival of running opportunities on the very same course the stars are using, for primary school children to club runners to masters athletes.
The concept of the mass participation offering will be a magnificent gift from the Australian organising committee to future hosts. Not only has it been a way to help balance the books but more significantly to engage those who simply love running with the more formal side of the sport - albeit in its simplest format.
Staging any global event is not cheap. As this column has often explored before, those who "own" the events at the pinnacle of each sport are always demanding in what they expect to be delivered and how much of it should be picked up on the local side.
In this case, it's a pretty reasonable expectation from World Athletics - it picks up team travel and pays the prize money as well as providing through its partners a whole range of required technical services.
In return, the local organisers cover the general budget of organising the event, for the athletes' accommodation and the main costs of the television broadcast.
But nothing's simple. This event has, after the two false starts courtesy of the pandemic, been two years of constant activity mostly delivered by a dedicated and well-qualified band of volunteers assisted by a small cohort of skilful and passionate staff.
Again in this instance some things have been simple - for example the commitment and co-operation of the Bathurst Regional Council which is also the operator of the Mount Panorama complex.
Balancing that is the four-hour journey from Sydney to Bathurst which creates all sorts of complexities in terms of managing and on-processing international arrivals and departures.
And that is, of course, after almost all the teams have experienced the sort of lengthy travel that Australian and New Zealand teams have to face almost every time they head off to a world event.
For many teams a later afternoon or early evening arrival into Sydney meant a close to midnight arrival in Bathurst. The only bright side of that for them is that it meant straight to bed and a head start on beating the jet lag.
The challenges of getting here had for most begun much earlier with Australia's sometimes onerous and complicated visa requirements requiring studious attention.
In such instances the challenge for the organisers quickly morphs from strategic to operational - where attention to detail in the planning can provide significant benefits once the start button is hit.
Despite the challenges eventually 45 nations and the Athlete Refugee Team made it to Bathurst. In cross-country, uniquely in world sport, it is the African continent which dominates and it is as well represented as ever in 2023.
Ethiopia and Kenya have long staged a two-nation rivalry but now Eritrea and Uganda are very much part of that game. And as Australia's favourite athletics commentator, Bruce McAvaney observed at the official welcome dinner on Friday evening - the field for the men's senior race was as good as any 10,000 metres ever assembled on the track.
And he was quick to add that the women's race was exceptional as well.
No-one ever knows what to expect from the under-20 races because so many of the names are unknown. But what is certain is that those athletes who win the medals will thereafter be known for a good few years.
The world cross-country races are generally accepted as being the toughest events in global athletics, usually because of the quality and size of the fields - up to six per nation, with four to score in determining the team event results.
But in Bathurst, in sharp contrast to the comforting layouts of many European courses at horse-racing or golfing venues, the toughness also comes from the course.
Each event is based on a 2000-metre lap with a significant rise in altitude, chicanes, twists and turns and even a mud-pit beside a billabong.
