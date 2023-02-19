A group of about 30 BMW car enthusiasts will be taking a tour of Tasmania over the next few days.
The contingent, which is drawn from members of the BMW Z3 and Z4 Car Club of Australia, took off from the Automobile Musuem in Launceston on Thursday.
They'll be joined by more members as they make their way through St Helens, Port Arthur, Hobart, Devonport, Cradle Mountain and the North-West Coast before concluding on Tuesday.
The plan was spurred on when members from the mainland saw how much fun their Tasmanian friends were having.
Group member Bram Holland said this was the group's inaugural tour of Tasmania, which they hoped to make annually.
He said Tasmania was chosen for the tour due to its diverse landscape.
"We get all the scenery in Tasmania that they basically have to go around Australia to find," Mr Holland said.
"We have such a wonderful close proximity where we can go from the highlands to the coastal areas in no time at all."
The group has an affinity for BMWs because it has "the classic sports car lines," Holland said.
It's also a car that's built for the twisting roads that they'll experience on this trip.
Mr Holland said the group could believe the sights that they had seen so far.
"The smiles on their faces is unbelievable," he said.
