Tamar Churinga will return to the Greater Northern League women's competition this season.
Last playing in 2019 in a composite team with Launceston City, the club hasn't fielded a standalone team since 2017 and while they had the vision to return, Katelyn Jones is one of many who made it a reality.
"In September last year, we didn't think we'd have a GNL team again so having put in the work over the last five months or so - it's really exciting, she said.
Jones, who is the club's vice-president, will suit up as goalkeeper for the side and is one of the players who played in their last GNL line-up.
They'll be coached by Stuart Roberts, who credited Jones for her commitment to the vision.
"The vision spread not just from Katelyn but then into a committee level and then from a greater club level as well," Roberts said.
"More interested parties have come on board and obviously the Hockey Tas as well saying 'another team in the competition would be fantastic' but Katelyn has put in many days and weeks across many months to get this vision to come together.
"Now we're now at a point where we're training together a group of very enthusiastic people turning up week after week."
Jones estimated she got in contact with 40 to 50 potential players as she tried to build the returning side - eventually getting together "a solid squad of 15".
The club have also put together a development squad which Jones said would "future proof" the GNLW outfit.
"We don't want to be in a situation again where we are unable to put forward a division one ladies team in the near future," she said.
"But also we just have so many enthusiastic young women, and men as well for the men's teams, who want to play hockey, so if we can have that option for them within our club - that's awesome."
Roberts and Jones have worked together before with Roberts coaching her during high school. Although this is his first division one coaching job, he's been in the sport for 35 years and is looking forward to the challenge.
"I've learned a lot about the game and am very enthusiastic about the game, even though it's 35 seasons later," he said with a smile.
"I want to impart what I've learned over the years on some other people and see if it all comes together and works, but at the same time, using our player knowledge and experience at the same time to try and meet the objectives of what the team would like throughout the season."
The pair both praised the men's team for their return into the competition last season, where they won four games to finish seventh out of nine.
"It's a pretty important time for the club, obviously coming back into the competition because it helps drive the success overall of the club long term for the next few years," Roberts said.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
