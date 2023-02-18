The Examiner
Tamar Churinga to return to Greater Northern League women's

Josh Partridge
Josh Partridge
February 19 2023 - 6:00am
Tamar Churinga's Katelyn Jones and Stuart Roberts. Picture by Paul Scambler

Tamar Churinga will return to the Greater Northern League women's competition this season.

