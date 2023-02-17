The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Will Corlett to run 200 kilometres, raise funds for Lifeline

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated February 17 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Corlett recently ran the Australia Ultra Trail marathon in his home town of Katoomba, New South Wales. Picture supplied

Will Corlett will be undertaking a truly mammoth task on Wednesday, with the 18-year-old set to run the 200 kilometres from Launceston to Hobart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.