Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, Senator Bridget McKenzie, has called for federal Labor to "reinstate" the $246 million in Tasmanian road and rail project funding it has either cut or delayed.
Ms McKenzie claims that the Federal Government had delayed $140 million worth of investments and about $105 million was to be cut all together.
Furthermore, there would allegedly be a reduction of $66 million in Tasmanian infrastructure spending over the budget forward estimates.
She was most disappointed by the alleged 33 per cent cut to the state's program designed to upgrade it's most dangerous roads.
"Last year 51 lives were claimed on Tasmanian roads. That's about one every week," she said.
"The Black Spot Program is a successful and crucial initiative for Australian road users, targeting sites where crashes are occurring or at risk of occurring.
"Preventing tragedy should be the highest priority for this government and slashing road safety funding is a low blow.
"Tasmanians have a right to be frustrated about these cuts because their safety is paramount. People want assurance that their families, their children and their loved ones are safe when travelling on our roads."
Federal member for Bass, Bridget Archer, was equally disappointed with Labor when discussing the Black Spot Program.
"The Federal Government needs to explain why they are no longer willing to keep a program that saves lives," she said.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
