Westbury skipper Daniel Murfet knows cricket is all about winning key moments so he was thrilled with Joe Griffin's run-out against Riverside on Saturday at Windsor Park.
"Joey had an awesome direct-hit run-out with a one-handed pick up to get Patty Mackrell out, which probably helped us get the ascendancy through the middle overs which was unbelievable," he said.
"One-percenters like that we can pick up and grab a hold of are really important and they're a big part of our approach."
The Shamrocks have an imposing task ahead of them in their Cricket North two-dayer.
The Blues finished day one on 9-255 with Murfet describing it as a tough, hard day in the field.
But the Westbury skipper feels they can get the runs.
"We made it hard for them to score through the middle," he said.
"But then to see them accelerate the run-rate later on in the day probably showed how easy it can be to score runs out there.
"It's just going to be about application, spending time out there, putting the bad ball away and if we build some partnerships we should be able to get them."
Jono Chapman, who normally suits up for the Greater Northern Raiders, was the best of the bowlers with 3-36 from 22 overs.
"Chappie bowled well as he always does and was unlucky to not have a couple more," Murfet said.
"He had a lot of plays and misses and the ball was probably doing too much. He had swing and was controlling it nicely."
Riverside coach Mackrell was happy with the Blues' innings but knows there's lots of work to do.
"We had to work really hard for our runs. Westbury have quality bowlers and they're really good with their areas," he said.
"To do all the work early and then come out in that last session (and make runs) was really good.
"It's still a strong target but we've got to bowl well and execute and take our chances to be able to take this game."
Riverside got great value from their openers Tom Garwood (58) and Ramesh Sundra (34) who combined for 93 runs.
"Jono Chapman is one of the best bowlers in the comp and they played him really well," Mackrell said.
"They were able to put pressure back on them and set up our day."
Riverside had plenty of contributors with skipper Peter New (27), Matt Owens (33) and Alex Townend (24) making starts.
Meanwhile, South Launceston took first innings points from their Ponting Young Memorial Shield match against Mowbray at Invermay Park.
It was a horror start for the Eagles who were 3-0 with John Hayes, Lachlan Clark and Spencer Hayes out for ducks.
Graham Donaldson, who took 1-4 from eight overs, and James Beattie, who claimed 4-31 from 13 overs, did the damage.
Mowbray's Lachlan Dakin and skipper Luke Scott had to pick up the pieces and they put on a 32-run partnership for the fourth wicket.
Scott provided the greatest resistance with 46 not out from 162 balls, featuring five boundaries, before the Eagles were all out for 114 from 59 overs.
South captain Jeremy Jackson was over the moon.
"Our new-ball bowlers backed up a great performance last week and came out firing this morning and I think at one stage we had them 3-0 in the seventh over," he said.
"You can't ask for any more than that."
Jackson lauded Beattie who played because the Raiders had a bye.
"He's a class bowler and brings something different too being a left-armer and he's got good pace," he said.
South registered 5-121 from 34 overs with Oliver Marshall (10*) and Donaldson (15*) at the crease.
"We'll be looking to build a lead next week and just see where the game goes from there," Jackson said.
Scott said the Eagles just didn't get in the contest.
"At no point were we in control and South won all the big moments throughout which made it a pretty tough day," he said.
Scott said the team would be looking to put in a big day two.
"The game is sort of still in the balance. If we can take five wickets relatively quickly next weekend there is the possibility of trying to push a result," he said.
"But the focus will really be on trying to execute early and trying to get some control of the game."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
