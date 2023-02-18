The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

South Launceston keep Mowbray to low total in Cricket North

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated February 18 2023 - 8:35pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverside batsman Tom Garwood made 58 runs from 101 balls, including nine fours, at Windsor Park on Saturday. Pictures by Rod Thompson

Westbury skipper Daniel Murfet knows cricket is all about winning key moments so he was thrilled with Joe Griffin's run-out against Riverside on Saturday at Windsor Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.