Tassie's top young players played a curtain-raiser for Western United at UTAS Stadium on Friday night.
The 31 players were largely chosen from the 2006-born age group, which missed out on the under-14 and under-15 National Youth Championships due to COVID-19.
Two players were chosen for each position, plus reserves, with the starting 11 for each side pitting the North and North-West against the South.
"With many of these players now forming part of the Statewide NPL, NPL under-21 and Championship squads, we are excited to showcase the development of these players," Football Tasmania's David Smith said.
"This game is part of the broader plan for developing this age group, as we look to play a number of similar games throughout the season, including possible games against NPL teams during Cup Game rounds.
"We are also preparing them for an end of season overseas tour to Japan, to play senior high school and club academy teams."
The squad featured players from Launceston City, Launceston United and Riverside Olympic.
The Examiner's photographer Rod Thompson captured these snaps.
