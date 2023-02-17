Cricket North women's: Teams preparing for penultimate round

Launceston captain Lynn Hendley says she's been happy with the Lions progress in recent weeks as they prepare to duel flag favourite South Launceston at NTCA no. 2 on Saturday.
She lauded her team's effort last weekend against Riverside in Cricket North women's round 13.
The Lions posted 8-77 before the Blues chased it down in 15.3 overs.
"I did say to the team that I was pleased with them," she said. "If we could have got 20 more runs, it would have challenged them a bit more.
"But in the first 10 overs we kept them fairly well down. They were on par with our scoring.
"I was impressed with our fielding and bowling, we didn't have too many extras."
The focus is to contain South's impressive batting line-up.
"We would like to get a couple of their key batters out early and we have to maximise on that and not let them get their eye," Hendley said.
Emma Elliott returns after being unavailable last weekend while Victoria Gray, Tamzin Arnold, Jade Devlin and Alissa Selby are unavailable.
The Knights are top of the ladder with 44 points followed by Riverside on 38 points, Westbury on 12 and Launceston on 10.
South coach Belinda Wegman said the club was thrilled to raise more than $2000 for the McGrath Foundation at their Pink Stumps Day event last weekend.
Wegman's team scored a convincing triumph against Westbury, reaching 4-209 before restricting the Shamrocks to 7-69.
"We're preparing for finals now," she said. "Hopefully we can take a bit of last week into this week. Just getting our eye in and wait for the right balls. And getting our line and length right first with bowling and the rest of it comes together as you get more confident."
Wegman said the Knights had a few changes.
"Obviously we've got Naomie O'Loughlin out, she had her surgery and everything went well so that's good," she said.
O'Loughlin played her final game of the season last weekend because she had a double mastectomy to remove all her breast tissue during the week.
Ellie Mathews has returned to Melbourne after coming back for the Pink Stumps game.
Riverside will be chasing their fourth-straight victory when they take on Westbury at Ingamells Oval.
Blues coach Sophie Parkin said Georgiana Layton, Montanna Mountney and Claire Donald were coming into the side with Charlotte Layton, Bec Spring, Sophia Smith unavailable.
Parkin was pleased with last Saturday's strong win over the Lions.
"We set ourselves a goal of keeping them under 80 runs and we did that," she said.
"We were hoping to bowl them out but getting them eight down was really good.
"Our batting was excellent. Meg Radford and Tayla Buchanan did really well and it was a good team effort.
"We bowled and fielded well but had a few too many extras again."
The Blues are fine-tuning for the pointy end of the season.
"We'll just be building on what we've been working on at training like running between the wickets and bowling at the stumps - I think that's key to work on coming into finals," Parkin said.
Paige Gibson played well in Westbury's loss to South with 1-36 and 20 runs.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
