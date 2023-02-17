Wellington Phoenix ensured Western United's unbeaten run at UTAS Stadium crashed to an end in their Friday night A-League encounter.
The Phoenix scored a 3-0 victory thanks to their Bulgarian star Bozhidar Kraev who was involved in all three goals, including booming home the second one from outside the box.
United had won four of their five matches at UTAS Stadium and only conceded one goal - in a 2021 draw with the Phoenix - leading up to the clash.
Western, who have been playing in Tasmania for three years, also won their first-ever match in Hobart in January, beating Sydney FC 1-0.
United coach John Aloisi said it was disappointing not to keep the streak going.
"Not only for just tonight and for this season to get back on track but also because it gives the boys belief every time we come down here that we can get a good result," he said.
It was a free-flowing game from the get-go with both teams desperate for victory.
United were 11th on the table with four wins, four draws and eight losses and trying to keep their top-six hopes alive.
Wellington, on 21 points and five ahead of United, were sixth on the table going into the clash.
The Phoenix were better in attack from the first whistle.
It was only a stunning save from United keeper Jamie Young that kept a wide-open Yan Sasse from scoring in the first 10 minutes.
But Sasse, who looked the most dangerous player early, banged home the first goal from outside the box in the 19th minute.
The Brazilian dribbled, composed himself and slammed it into the bottom-right corner.
Aleksandar Prijovic, who picked up a yellow card in the first half, was United's most lively in attack but couldn't convert as Wellington went into half-time 1-0 up.
Kraev scored a ripper in the 58th to make it 2-0. He hit the top-right corner after streaming in and shooting from long range.
He ran 30 metres off the pitch to the AFL boundary line to celebrate in front of the crowd.
Kraev was in the action again when he was fouled by United's Tongo Doumbia in the box.
Wellington's Oskar Zawada converted the penalty in the 64th with a right-footed shot to the bottom-left corner.
Young was United's best, saving numerous seemingly certain goals.
Aloisi said his side was outplayed.
"I've got no complaints about the result because they were the better team tonight," he said.
"We started the game really unsure of ourselves, it took us about 25 minutes to actually get close to them when they had the ball."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
