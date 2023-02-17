The Examiner
Cory Barnett survived battleaxe attack

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
February 17 2023 - 4:00pm
Axe attack victim tells of trauma

A 24-year-old man who survived an attack with a three-sided battle axe in 2019 detailed his trauma when pleading guilty to driving charges in the Launceston Magistrates court.

