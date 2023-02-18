The Examiner
Tyler Aaron Forbes showed little insight into the seriousness of his crime

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
February 18 2023 - 1:38pm
Gun thief jailed for 12 months

A 30-year-old man who had little insight into the seriousness of his $20,000 firearm theft from an Nabowla farm will spend at least six months in jail.

Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

