Gun thief jailed for 12 months

A 30-year-old man who had little insight into the seriousness of his $20,000 firearm theft from an Nabowla farm will spend at least six months in jail.
Tyler Aaron Forbes, 30, was found guilty by a jury of aggravated burglary, burglary, stealing and stealing firearms on April 6, 2021.
During the trial the jury heard that Forbes was in a workshop where he worked as a mechanic when farmer Craig Groves collected ammunition from a vehicle.
A couple of weeks later Forbes travelled to Mr Groves' farm and used a shovel to break into a shed and then a hammer to break into a gun safe which contained one firearm and keys to a second safe in the nearby house.
In a forensic chain of evidence the jury heard that paint found on the blade of the shovel matched paint flakes from the shed door.
And in turn police and forensic scientists later matched Forbes' DNA to the handle of the shovel and to the handle of a large hammer.
Forbes then broke into the house and used the keys to unlock a second gun safe which contained eight firearms including an Adler straight-pull shotgun.
Other items including a camouflage jacket, binoculars, ammunition, scope and tub of coins were also stolen.
In critical evidence the jury heard that Mr Groves had changed the straight pull on the Adler from the right side to the left side to suit him as a left-hander.
When police received DNA results they raided the property where Forbes was staying and found the altered shotgun secreted under his bed. The identifying marks were removed.
Justice Pearce said that only a Beretta had been recovered of the nine stolen firearms.
"The rest are circulating unregistered in the community available for unlawful activity," he said.
A report found Mr Forbes unsuitable for a home detention order. He said Forbes showed an absence of remorse and a lack of cooperation with authorities. "You have shown little insight or acceptance of responsibility," he said.
Addiction to methylamphetamine coincided with a deterioration in his life.
He sentenced him to an 18-month jail term with 12 months suspended on the condition that he commit no offences for two years.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
