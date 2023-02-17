Luck has fallen the way of Victorian stayer Aurora's Symphony for the second year running at the barrier draw for Wednesday's $300,000 Launceston Cup.
The Symon Wilde-trained gelding drew barrier 2 last year and got a nice run behind the leader which jockey Harry Coffey said was a major factor behind his win over favourite Ho Ho Khan.
This year he has drawn barrier 1 and new rider Blaike McDougall should be able to give him every chance to become the first back-to-back winner since St Andrews in 2002-2003.
Aurora's Symphony resumed from a short spell with a win in the Colac Cup last Friday and is on the third line of Launceston Cup betting at $6.00.
Favourite Military Mission also fared well at Friday night's barrier draw and the Hobart Cup winner will jump from gate 3.
He drew barrier 2 at Elwick when he got a lovely run just off the pace before racing away to score by 2-1/4 lengths.
Second favourite Spirit Ridge didn't fare as well, drawing barrier 12 - the first time in six starts for new trainer Annabel Neasham that has draw outside gate 6.
Blake Shinn will return to ride the imported stayer who has three lengths to make up on Military Mission from the Hobart Cup but meets him 2.5kg better.
1- 123 Spirit Ridge (12) B Shinn 59
2- 531 Military Mission (3) W Costin 56.5
3- 7x1 Aurora's Symphony (1) B McDougall 55.5
4- 644 Dark Dream (14) C Newitt 55
5- 167 Glass Warrior (4) C Baker (a) 54
6- 252 Travelling Gigolo (8) D Pires 54
7- 868 White Hawk (6) M Ulucinar 54
8- 425 Rising Light (11) C Hefel (a) 54
9- 411 Super Swoop (15) S Carr 54
10- 312 Assaranca (2) A Darmanin 54
11- 445 Miss Charlie Brown (7) T Baker 54
12- 227 Perun (5) A Kelly 54
13- 988 Creative Hero (10) L Riordan 54
14- 650 Skyway Star (13) G Catania 54
15- 323 Brew Horse (9) B Muhcu 54
3.00 Military Mission; 4.00 Spirit Ridge; 6.00 Aurora's Symphony; 11.00 Travelling Gigolo, Super Swoop; 15.00 Dark Dream; 26.00 Glass Warrior, Rising Light, Assaranca, Brew Horse; 51.00 White Hawk, Miss Charlie Brown, Perun, Creative Hero; 101.00 Skyway Star.
Tasmanian star Bello Beau has had good backing for his return to Victorian racing in the group 3 $200,000 C S Hayes Stakes at Flemington on Saturday.
The Adam Trinder-trained three-year-old opened at $26 on Wednesday but has come in to $15 with Sportsbet and $14 with Ladbrokes and the TAB.
Bello Beau hasn't raced in Melbourne since the end of his two-year-old campaign when he finished an unlucky fifth in the listed St Albans Stakes at Moonee Valley and a photo-finish second to Kings Consort in the $1 million VOBIS Showdown at Caulfield.
He won his first three starts in Tasmania this season before finishing a close second to the Gai Waterhouse-trained Russian Roni in the Tasmanian Guineas and fifth after a wide run to Rebel Factor in the Ladbrokes Stakes.
Trinder has stated that he is using the 1400m C S Hayes as a guide to whether Bello Beau should press on to the $1 million Australian Guineas (1600m) at Flemington on March 4.
The trainer and owner Wayne Roser won the group 1 race in 2019 with Mystic Journey.
Victorian jockey Jordan Childs has had to forego the ride on hot favourite Soul Choice in Sunday's $150,000 Tasmanian Oaks at Mowbray due to suspension.
Childs copped an eight-meeting ban at Sandown on Wednesday and chose to start the penalty after Friday night's meeting at Moonee Valley.
He could have deferred the suspension until after Sunday but wanted to be back to ride Soul Choice's unbeaten stablemate The Instructor in the $2 million Blue Diamond on Saturday week.
The ride on Soul Choice, a $1.80 chance in latest markets, has gone to two-time group 1 winner Zac Spain.
A record 68 individual sires will be represented at the 2023 Magic Millions Tasmanian Yearling Sale at Quercus Park, Carrick, on Monday.
They include 12 first-season sires headlined by Yes Yes Yes the champion Australian three-year-old colt of 2019-20 and winner of the $14 million The Everest.
There are 140 lots in the catalogue with the first to go under the hammer at 11am.
Magic Millions managing director Barry Bowditch expects the sale to live up to its reputation as one of Australia's best value auctions.
"The Tasmanian thoroughbred industry has a long and rich history of producing successful graduates and the 2023 catalogue looks to enhance that record," he said.
"Every year the sale produces high class horses who regularly feature in black-type races across Australia and, statistically, it produces incredible returns for buyers."
Recent sale graduates include Mystic Journey, Still A Star, Turk Warrior, Palentino, Soul Patch, Take The Sit and Deroche.
"Magic Millions is committed to supporting the success of the thoroughbred industry in Tasmania having recently agreed to a long-term deal with Tasracing and Tasbreeders to continue conducting the Tasmanian sale," Bowditch said.
The new deal is for another five years.
The sale has been setting records for the past three years with the 2022 gross of $4.34 million almost $1 million higher than the previous year.
Promising filly Moth Hunter lived up to the expectations of Wesley Vale trainer John Castles with a strong first-up win in a heat of the Jane Ellen at Mowbray on Friday night.
Moth Hunter, driven by Rohan Hillier, led from the outset and, although a little wayward early, she controlled the race to score by 5.2m from Indianna Sanz ($9.00) with Biglittlesis ($7.50) a metre away third.
Castles said Moth Hunter contracted a virus just after running third in a heat of the Evicus Stakes in Hobart last November and, as she couldn't run in the final, he decided it was an opportune time to turn her out for a spell.
Moth Hunter had two trials in preparation for her return and punters had the confidence to send her out as $2.40 favourite.
"She went okay in his first trial at Burnie but better in her second trial at Carrick so we thought she was right to race," Castles told the Tasracing web site.
The Jane Ellen, and the equivalent race for males, the Sinbad Bay, both have further heats at Hobart and Carrick before $20,000 finals in Hobart on March 18.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
