Bracknell Football Club will be the talk of round one as Joel and Scott Selwood join the Redlegs on April 1.
Scott, who played 169 games across stints at West Coast and Geelong before finishing up in 2019, will don the playing kit, while four-time premiership player Joel will speak at a game-day function.
Redlegs coach Corry Goodluck was positive about the effect the day will have on the NTFA as a whole.
"It's huge for us and the league, I think it's very healthy for the competition to have people like this come down and contribute to our league," he said.
"We've got of the best guys in the AFL as a premiership captain who has just retired and he's going to be at our club and our comp, which is very good.
"Let alone his brother is going to play a game for us and do a function on Saturday night."
Joel's game-day function will be a ticketed event by the football club with anyone from around Tasmania encouraged to come along before Scott and former AFL player, Launceston's Jackson Thurlow, will do a function that night.
Signed guernseys and memorabilia will be on offer at both events, with the partnership between Scott and the club not finishing there.
Working as the midfield coach at Collingwood since June 2021, Scott will mentor Goodluck as he enters his third year as Bracknell's leader.
His generosity is something that stunned Goodluck.
"You've got to sit down and think about it, I'm only a young fella from a small community that only put my hand up a couple of years ago to help the town and club as coach," he said.
"So to go from that, from just being a player to standing up and coaching and then all of a sudden to be able to have contacts with an assistant coach at Collingwood to be able to help me throughout the year with all sorts of stuff, it's extraordinary.
"It's hard to believe that two high-profile players like that can be so giving to a small community."
Goodluck thanked his committee for the tremendous work they do, "going above and beyond to make things happen for our small club".
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
