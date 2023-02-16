Tasmania Fire Service have issued a smoke warning for Newnham and Mowbray due to a bushfire at Reservoir Road in Rocherlea.
People at higher risk from the effects of smoke, including those with medical conditions, are advised to have a personal plan for avoiding smoke and managing their health.
There is currently no threat to the community but smoke, ash and embers are expected from this fire and will be visible around Newnham and Mayfield.
Health advice is available from the Department of Health health.tas.gov.au/health-topics/environmental-health/air-quality or Asthma Australia asthma.org.au/about-asthma/triggers/bushfires-and-smoke/
People traveling in the area should be careful if driving in smoke. Turn on your headlights, drive slowly and be aware of emergency services in the area.
If you live in the area of the fire, stay informed and monitor conditions locally by listening to ABC radio or visiting tasalert.com
More to come.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
