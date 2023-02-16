The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Smoke advice issued for Newnham and Mowbray

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated February 17 2023 - 11:20am, first published 10:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bushfire at Reservoir Road in Rocherlea

Tasmania Fire Service have issued a smoke warning for Newnham and Mowbray due to a bushfire at Reservoir Road in Rocherlea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.