An exhibition of photographs by Lisa Garland at QVMAG delves into the inner worlds of people through solemn black and white images.
Garland, a photographer from the north-west of the state has an affinity for photographing families both her own and those of strangers.
"We tend to take family and so forth for granted and I suppose with wisdom on your side, you see things very differently," she said.
" I recognised that I was surrounded by pretty unique, humble folk that I felt pretty special to be part of and so I started documenting family firstly."
Garland lives in Penguin. Her brothers are fishermen on the north-west coast and her father worked on boats in Wynyard. She says the photographs represent her "personal space and world" from this region of Tasmania.
Other photographs on display are the result of doorknocking and reaching out to strangers.
"The exterior of a dwelling speaks a thousand words in reference to who lives inside and a door will open and it'll be just majestic and beautiful how someone creates their intimate space," she said.
"I guess the meaning of my work is to try and find these little gems in our community."
Garland says that she appreciates the timeless quality that photographing in black and white brings. "There would be no difference between the images I shot last year to the ones that I shot 15 years ago," she says.
Her favourite work in this exhibition is Peter's Writing Room. Peter was Garland's neighbour as a child who she met again years later.
He has been an ongoing subject and she has documented his space for a decade.
"This one room in his house is surrounded by all his loves," she says "From writing to making Daniel Boone hats with possum skins, to building his own coffin, to making little model boats in glass bottles. So it's a table surrounded with life."
It's followed by Peter's Dust which shows Peter's writing room with the objects gone. "So it's kind of illustrating that temporary nature of life to a degree," she says.
Garland says the show "celebrates the humble, the genuine and the honest" and hopes that viewers will leave with this feeling.
Launceston Mayor Danny Gibson said the exhibition was a rich archive of our community.
"All works on display by Lisa are a powerful insight into the different lives of our community," Mayor Gibson said. "There's something special about being welcomed into the life of another through photography. I encourage everyone to take the time to explore this incredible collection of photography on display."
Inner Sanctums is on display exclusively in Tasmania at QVMAG Royal Park until May 14 2023, and is delivered in collaboration with Ten Days on the Island.
