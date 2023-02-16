The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

QVMAG photography exhibition shows the inner worlds of people

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated February 17 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 10:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danny Gibson and Lisa Garland at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery at Royal Park. Picture by Phillip Biggs

An exhibition of photographs by Lisa Garland at QVMAG delves into the inner worlds of people through solemn black and white images.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.