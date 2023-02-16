Bail conditions applied by Tasmania Police to a climate activist were "heavy handed and unnecessary", a Launceston magistrate said in sentencing.
Magistrate Simon Brown made the comment after convicting 80-year-old Helen Hutchinson of Western Creek of trespass for a protest in a Launceston bank branch.
Police prosecutor Giuliano Ercole said that, on December 1, Ms Hutchinson was one of two people who sat on the floor inside the Commonwealth Bank branch while members of Extinction Rebellion protested outside.
Police were called and, after refusing to leave when requested, Ms Hutchinson was arrested and charged.
Defence counsel Vanessa Bleyer said that she was sitting quietly in the branch with a sign.
She said that she had striven to express her concerns about climate change but was frustrated by a level of inaction and Commonwealth Bank's continued financial involvement with fossil fuel companies.
"She was inspired by Justice [Mordy] Bromberg who found that carbon emissions are exacerbating climate change and causing death to Australian children," Ms Bleyer said.
Mr Brown interceded saying:"Ms Bleyer I am not a climate sceptic, I understand the effect of carbon emissions, there is no need to make a political statement."
Ms Bleyer said that Ms Hutchinson had worked with African refugees and was committed to social justice.
She said extreme bail conditions restricted her from entering the Launceston CBD for a six-week period over December and January.
Mr Brown said he was sentencing on the basis that she was a person of good character motivated by a general concern for the climate.
"The bail conditions were excessively restrictive, heavy handed and unnecessary and themselves represented a punishment," he said.
Ms Hutchinson was convicted of trespass and required to pay court costs of $71.40.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
