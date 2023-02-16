The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Extinction Rebellion climate protester Helen Hutchinson guilty of trespass

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated February 17 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 9:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Hutchinson (centre) protesting in Launceston last December

Bail conditions applied by Tasmania Police to a climate activist were "heavy handed and unnecessary", a Launceston magistrate said in sentencing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.