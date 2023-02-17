The Examiner
Darrell and Allana Whyte to umpire TCL C-grade qualifying final

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated February 17 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 4:15pm
Darrell Whyte and daughter Allana will umpire their first game of cricket together on Sunday. Picture by Rod Thompson

TCL president Darrell Whyte has seen a lot in cricket but he'll tick off something new on Sunday - umpiring with his daughter.

