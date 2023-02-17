TCL president Darrell Whyte has seen a lot in cricket but he'll tick off something new on Sunday - umpiring with his daughter.
He'll team up with 24-year-old Allana to umpire the C-grade qualifying final between Legana and Hadspen at Legana - with his daughter having umpired TCL Female Boom this year.
"We're short of umpires this week and Allana has been interested in it for quite a while and she's been doing Female Boom," Darrell said.
"She hasn't been able to play much because she's had two reconstructions on her knees, she's still interested in the game so I suppose umpiring is the next best thing.
"She put her hand up this weekend and here we are umpiring the same game."
Darrell is hoping to show his daughter a few tricks of the trade in what will be her second men's game after umpiring at square-leg for a match last year.
Having previously played cricket with TCL side Trevallyn as well as Cricket North outfits Riverside and South Launceston, Allana has enjoyed taking her step behind the scenes.
"To give back to the Female Boom with new sides coming in the competition over the last two years, umpiring was the most appropriate thing," she said.
"With Dad being president for over a decade, I have all the cricket knowledge there, which I can pass on through my umpiring."
She's also enjoyed seeing the division two teams develop as the season continues, with this roster being the first time the TCL has had the divisional split for the full year.
The players haven't been the only ones developing though, with Allana set to further her umpiring talents on Sunday.
"I'm pretty excited. It's going to be a good stepping stone to probably umpire men's games next year when I can go back and play Female Boom," she said.
"Having the Female Boom competition has probably made it a bit easier for me to step into the role because I can umpire females to begin with before stepping up into the bigger roles and umpiring the men's games."
Allana encouraged any other females or young umpires to get involved through the Female Boom, with matches only going for three hours of a Wednesday night - giving a taste of what it's like umpiring 40-over games.
She also said the umpiring course is free for females to take part in.
Despite the umpires being low on numbers this weekend, Darrell said the season has been quite a positive one for the officials.
"It's been pretty good actually, like a couple of weeks ago, I didn't even have to do it because we had plenty but with so much on in the summer time ... we've been struggling with Party in the Paddock and Festivale," he said.
"We do struggle some weeks and other weeks we've got plenty so I've got to put my hand up all the time but I like doing it.
"It's the best place to watch cricket from, that's for sure."
TCL finals action gets under way this weekend for both the A-reserve and C-grade competitions.
