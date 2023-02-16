The Premier has called on the federal government to address delays in visa applications, arguing that it is creating uncertainty and frustration for Tasmanian businesses and their employees.
With Australia in the midst of a worker shortage, Premier Jeremy Rockliff has written to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to express his concerns about the delays and the impact it has been having on the Tasmanian community.
Mr Rockliff said he wants the federal government to reinstate and increase the additional resourcing that has been put in to process the backlog of visa applications for at least another further six months while more permanent solutions are investigated.
"Our Government is ready and willing to work with the Australian government on any solutions that could be implemented to address this national issue and ensure the visa processing system is functioning efficiently and effectively - and if this means shared resourcing, we are happy to play our part.
He said a flexible and responsive migration system is essential in supporting the Tasmanian economy.
"These delays are not only affecting the growth of businesses in our State, but also the well-being of the individuals involved who just want to work in and contribute to our community."
"Business confidence in Tasmania is among the highest in the country, and with record low unemployment rates we need to be doing everything we can to support businesses and their employees.
"These delays are hindering further growth and investment in our State and the Federal Government needs to step up and make it a priority."
State Development, Construction and Housing Minister Guy Barnett said he was worried about what the delays meant for those in Tasmania on bridging visas.
"These delays are resulting in uncertainty for employers about the longer-term future of their employees' visa status, especially bridging visa holders.
"It is essential that we support skilled workers in their efforts to upgrade their skills and gain new experiences, as this will help to drive economic growth and competitiveness.
"Current delays in visa processing are making it difficult for migrants to take advantage of these opportunities, which is a loss not just for them, but for the entire Tasmanian community."
I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
