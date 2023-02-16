TASMANIA is doing well economically and is leading the state pack in terms of business confidence and "conditions", according to NAB's January survey. In some ways it is doing too well, because its workforce participation rate is also at a record high. Pre-Covid, businesses in farming, hospitality, tourism and transport would pick from a steady stream of migrant workers with provisional or even permanent work visas when they were needed. Part-time worker numbers were boosted too by the flexible workforce that came from the normally high numbers of students in colleges and universities. Covid changed all that. Post-Covid, with the local full-time workforce effectively fully employed, migration running at levels of 20 years ago, still well below pre-Covid ;levels, and overseas student numbers a fraction of what they were three years ago, the boot is on the other foot.
Workers lucky enough to be citizens, or fortunate to be on a permanent visa acquired before Covid struck, can pick and choose between employers and wage packages. Not so lucky are those workers who migrated or moved to Tasmania since 2019 and are stuck on a provisional visa and still waiting, sometimes for a year or more, for a permanent visa. Their employers are unhappy and uncertain too because they'll struggle to get another worker if the visa is not upgraded.
Then there is the bizarre condition in the working holiday visa that favours some postcodes over others, as highlighted by The Examiner's January 23 report on holiday workers able to get a 12-month visa in Coles Bay, but only for three months in Swansea, so workers were deserting the Swansea business featured in the article to head the 30 minutes drive north.
The state's employers are getting more and more desperate as the tight labour market shows no sign of easing up. Opportunities to expand, to employ more people, are a distant, elusive aspiration for many Tasmanian businesses.
Hence Premier Rockcliff's letter yesterday to Prime Minister Albanese, pleading for a solution to the delays by the Commonwealth in issuing visas. Rockliff even offered any assistance the state could provide to end the apparent logjams in Canberra which are causing so many problems "particularly for those who have been living for some time in the Tasmanian community" getting by on a provisional visa. The uncertainty is affecting both employer and employee.
The Examiner assumes the situation is similar in other states, so Albo is probably getting a number of other pleading letters from state Premiers.
In this state, its most dynamic sectors are getting hit hardest by the visa delays, hospitality and tourism. The farm sector too is struggling finding part-time workers.
Tasmania is doing well economically and its businesses generally confident and operating in favourable conditions, but the visa issue is a big cloud hanging over them. How much better would it be if this issue was resolved? The federal government has said it has increased resources in the visa-processing system, but this clearly is not apparent with the delays continuing. It's yet another call on federal funds, on top of all the other demands, including $240 million from the AFL to build a stadium in Hobart.
