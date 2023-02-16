TASMANIA is doing well economically and is leading the state pack in terms of business confidence and "conditions", according to NAB's January survey. In some ways it is doing too well, because its workforce participation rate is also at a record high. Pre-Covid, businesses in farming, hospitality, tourism and transport would pick from a steady stream of migrant workers with provisional or even permanent work visas when they were needed. Part-time worker numbers were boosted too by the flexible workforce that came from the normally high numbers of students in colleges and universities. Covid changed all that. Post-Covid, with the local full-time workforce effectively fully employed, migration running at levels of 20 years ago, still well below pre-Covid ;levels, and overseas student numbers a fraction of what they were three years ago, the boot is on the other foot.