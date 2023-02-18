Give and take in teacher faith issue

Years ago a dear friend got caught in the crossfire of religion and education when she asked a Catholic teacher why state schools paid relief teachers more than Catholic Schools do.
Her colleague said well that's easy fixed. Jump through some hoops regarding the syllabus and your pay goes up.
Just about every religious faith in Australia, ranging from the Anglicans to the Catholics, Presbyterians, Greek Orthodox, Jewish and Islamic lobby have joined forces to gang up on an Australian Law Reform Commission proposal to remove a religious school's right to ban teachers who are not of the faith.
Schools could preference teachers who pledge to uphold the ethos and faith of the school, where religion was a genuine occupational requirement. But, teachers of science and humanities like social science, English, maths, chemistry, history and trade classes are protected even if they don't subscribe to the school's religious values, on issues such as gay marriage and transgender politics.
The Morrison government last year commissioned the ALRC report, but don't look for clarity from politicians. On this one they are all things to all people. Anthony Albanese distanced himself from the report and assured the angry religious school lobbies that he was not about to remove their religious freedoms. He said Labor would respect religious schools' right to select staff based on the profession of faith. The Morrison government was no clearer about this.
I suspect the ALRC report will go into the bottom drawer until the parties work out an honourable, credible way out of the minefield.
The Church lost the marriage equality plebiscite. I don't think it plans to lose this one without a fight.
As usual I'm perfectly comfortable, perched on the fence. I understand why the gay lobby and other secular bodies are opposed to the religious school closed shop that says you can't get work at the school unless you're a dedicated faith-based follower. I'm also sympathetic to a religious school wanting to reassure parents that the school is performing the very best pastoral work they expect. Otherwise why would parents send their kids to the religious school, with all those expensive school fees?
Parents' fees total half the recurrent funding for independent schools, with school fees totalling almost $8 billion nationally.
The fees save taxpayers a small fortune. These parents are not only stumping up private school fees, their taxes are also being force-fed into the public schools system. They're effectively paying twice.
The Commonwealth also has a major role. Canberra pays more than $16 billion a year to non-government schools and more than $10 billion a year towards government schools, while the states pick up the slack.
Average government funding from the states and the Commonwealth amounts to more than $20,000 per public school student annually, more than $13,000 per Catholic school student and more than $11,000 annually per independent school student.
The Catholic schools don't mince words. All school staff, from the principal down must "... formally undertake to support the Catholic ethos of the school as a requirement of their employment agreement and are expected to demonstrate their support for the Vision and Mission of Catholic education through the exercise of their employment responsibilities and conduct..."
I'm pretty sure faith-based schools could navigate this fairly securely and cleverly. Many facets of a teacher's ability and employment history could be used as good reason to overlook them because the school had found the right applicant and it had nothing to do with religion.
I have known a few disgruntled teachers who were encouraged by school staff to apply for a vacancy, only to suspect they were approached merely to make up the numbers in a show trial of proper process, while the successful applicant was the favourite long before the interviews occurred.
However you approach this vexed issue, someone misses out. Religious schools fear they will lose their reason to be and the loyalty of cashed up religious parents, while secular based teachers and those on the front line, such as proud gay, transgender and atheists fear they will lose their job.
There has to be compromise on both sides. Schools should not be openly messing with the minds of staff that work at a religious school, which may have values they are not in accord with, and teachers should not be using their position to undermine the ethos and values of a religious school that has given them a job.
I may be nave but I support the ALRC proposal that suggests teachers of humanities and science, like social science, English, maths, history and chemistry are protected even if they don't subscribe to the school's religious values.
If a teacher is not a rusted on faith-based follower, but just wants the job teaching the secular curriculum and has no interest in the religious studies component, the teacher is hardly likely to become an evil spirit incarnate.
The government would do well to hold a summit between the Church and interest groups like the Education Union, if it hasn't already done so. This is a major issue, almost as significant as the marriage equality debate.
For starters there are two lots of discrimination going on. The Church is potentially being discriminated against because it would be denied the innate freedom over school employment practices. Non faith-based teachers face discrimination over their beliefs, whether religious or otherwise.
The government has a duty of care to resolve this impasse with a high degree of fairness towards both sides.
It must take the lead because it will take legislation to resolve the impasse.
