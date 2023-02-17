The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Making Dowling Street more accessible and more action to come

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
February 17 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Palmer said he was pleased with council's swift action. Picture by Rod Thompson

A few yellow lines can make a world of difference on the busy intersection on Racecourse Road and Dowling Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.