A few yellow lines can make a world of difference on the busy intersection on Racecourse Road and Dowling Street.
City of Launceston councillor Andrew Palmer said after being contacted by disability advocacy group Multicap Tasmania over the crossing area where a disability access ramp was located.
"There was actually no sort marking here at the disability access ramp over so cars were just parking in front of that ran over there," he said.
Cars would park over the ramp cutting off access to people who use wheelchairs.
"Anybody that uses a wheelchair, couldn't get from one side of the road to the other. And there was another access point down the other end with the cars come flying around," he said.
"It's just not very safe at all."
The disability access ramp was the only clear and reasonably safe spot for people to cross but cars would park in front of the space, however now the car park and ramp were marked.
Cr Palmer said this small project was just the start and there were more spots around Launceston and its regions to be looked into.
Cr Palmer said a larger project he wanted to see the council commit to was a disability refuge further down Dowling Road.
A disability refuge is a relatively safe temporary waiting area and would require more time to design and take to council.
"This was done in about two weeks," Cr Palmer said.
"The team from council were wonderful. They came down and had a look and they did an assessment.
"They agreed that just wasn't appropriate. So it's a great outcome."
