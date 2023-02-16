The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmanian Tigers secure WNCL home final at Blundstone Arena

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated February 16 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elyse Villani raises her bat on the way to a career-high 174 not out. Picture by Getty Images

Tasmania locked in a second consecutive WNCL home final and did so in style, setting a new high score for the organisation as they defeated Western Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.