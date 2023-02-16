How math and science has evolved a historical process of preserving food will be discussed at an upcoming fermentation masterclass.
Good Fermentation Takes Time will be held at the Tramsheds in Launceston on February 28.
Food microbiologist Tom Ross will be presenting on the day. He and his colleagues have developed mathematical models and risk-based decision support systems now widely used in the food industry to improve food safety and preservation.
"Historically, fermentation has been employed to preserve foods, to ensure the bounty of spring and summer was available when fresh foods were not available for harvest," Professor Ross said.
"Modern science has given us the knowledge to make great fermented products in a way that is safe for consumers. Nonetheless, failures can still occur if the rules aren't followed.
"The session I will present will introduce the science of safe and successful fermentations."
Food scientist Sam Sawer will also make a presentation on the day. She will focus on technology as an enabler in the food space.
"Technology can take the subjectivity, variability, and cost out of human sensory panels," Dr Sawyer said.
"While it cannot fully replace consumer panels ... it can help minimise batch-to-batch variability, investigate the effects of raw ingredient substitution and blending to consistency."
The masterclass will run for six hours and consists of three sessions: fermenting the science; case study in creativity; and growing the fermentation ecosystem.
Both Professor Ross and Dr Sawer are from the Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture.
Additionally, several Seedlab graduates will present their case studies, which include plant-based cheeses, gluten-free sourdough starter kits, and a new distilled beverage for Tasmania - baijiu.
Chris de Bono from Meru Foods will discuss commercial utilisation of fermentation technology.
The masterclass is presented by Seedlab Tasmania in collaboration with the Tasmanian branch of the Australian Institute of Food Science and Technology, FermenTasmania and the Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture.
Tickets are available at utas.edu.au/tia/events
Molly Appleton
