A packed team of Coastal representatives will spearhead the 2023 National Indigenous Cricket Championships (NCCI) in Alice Springs next week.
Set to compete in the first NCCI event since 2020, the Tasmanian men's team will play a series of Twenty20 matches from Wednesday, February 22 to Tuesday, February 28.
Headlining the state contingent will be:
Tuxworth will captain the side, with Bellinger and Steven selected as development players for the event.
Paul Collins will serve as head coach of the side.
This program aims to celebrate, educate and unite the cricket community through cricket and culture.- Cricket Tasmania's general manager of community cricket, Alex King
"This program aims to celebrate, educate and unite the cricket community through cricket and culture," King said.
"Tasmania has a strong history with the National Indigenous Cricket Championships, so we are excited again to participate in the carnival in Alice Springs."
Speaking on the strong Indigenous connection the NCCI would uphold, Grey said, "Our players will again proudly represent the palawa people of our land, lutruwita."
"This carnival is held at the culture centre of Australia and will ignite conversations, bringing together two strong cultures through indigenous history and cricket."
Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au
