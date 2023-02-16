TCL's top four looking to build momentum before finals

As the top four begins to take shape at the season's pointy end, the finals hopefuls are looking for momentum.
Ladder leaders Longford have the bye while reigning premiers Hadspen come back from it as they face Diggers at home.
Captain-coach Liam Reynolds enjoyed the timing of the Chieftains' bye.
"It was good to have the break and just before finals, it was good to rest some older bodies," he said.
"We're just getting back into our rhythm and hopefully we can put all facets together."
Diggers had several batters make starts last week and will want at least one of those to push on with it this week against challenging opposition.
They got bowled out for 111 last time they played the Chieftains back in round eight and improvement could come this weekend.
Perth tasted defeat last week and coach Mat Devlin was left to rue some dropped catches before their match against Legana.
"We need our top four to spend some time in the middle and Legana actually haven't been playing some bad cricket lately - they've been playing really good," he said.
"We definitely can't afford to lose this one and we've got to come away with the four points so we definitely won't take them lightly."
The Durhams have improved their position from last year's eighth-placed finish with a new-look line-up that saw them defeat Evandale Panthers earlier this year.
Western Tiers' final game of the season will be against the Panthers as they look to get their first win on the board since their amalgamation.
Co-captain Mark Cooper was in superb form last week with 112 as they made 274, their season's highest total.
That kind of form has Panthers captain-coach Jonty Manktelow wary of the Tiers' form despite his side sitting in second position.
"Last weekend they made 270 so they've got the firepower there batting-wise, so we've got to be on top with our bowling," he said.
"If we can get Mark Cooper at the top, he's pretty damaging there and Reece Maher as well in that middle order has been making some quick runs - if we can get them out relatively cheaply, I think that will put us in good stead."
Trevallyn need to win the next two games, starting with Saturday's ACL match-up, and hope things go their way in other matches to make finals.
Coach Drew Clark admitted a miscommunication regarding the finals structure had been "frustrating" but it's now out of their control.
"Finals is out of our hands now, we have to rely on other results but we still have to win though, so it's important to keep pushing through and do the right things to get the win," he said.
Despite losing Daniel Kirk, Trevallyn will regain two crucial players with Matthew Kerrison and Nick Garwood returning to the line-up.
ACL will be no easy beats though, chasing down Western Tiers' big total last week as Daniel Summers continued his good form and raised the bat.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.