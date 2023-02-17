A Tasmanian initiative for inspiring women in business has become a national phenomenon.
The initative is called the Collective, and the first 2023 event was held at Cataract on Gorge on Thursday and the event was sold out.
Founder of Collective Kim Taylor said the organisation has expanded over the past few years.
"Women in small business were wanting an event where they could be with other like minded women," she said.
Ms Taylor said there has been in increase in women in small business over the past few years and they are seeking support and mentorship.
"There's an opportunity to have a more flexible work life balance," she said.
The event includes time for networking and then a guest speaker with time for Q and A's, Ms Taylor said she was reading Rachael Brownie's book and decided to ask her to speak.
"She's very much a coach and about empowering people, especially women," she said.
National Collective leader Leanne Raynor said Collective was fulfilling a gap in the business world.
Collective's mentorship program works with IntoWork Australia, in partnership with Mas National.
Each Collective event also supports a local charity which helps women and have so far raised $50,000 since 2019.
This event will donate $2000 to Magnolia Place in Launceston, which offers crisis accommodation. Magnolia Place recently opened 15 units for women seeking crisis shelter.
Magnolia Place staff member Narelle White said the donation was "really appreciated".
"The donation will go a long way to support women coming into the shelter," she said.
Marg Williams also from Magnolia Place said the donation was "pivotal".
"The donation that we're receiving is going to be absolutely pivotal in assisting with equipping those 15 new units," she said.
During her speech, Ms Brownie, who wrote The Secret Millionaire Paradigm, said she didn't want to talk about who she is now but who she used to be, the woman who thought she had to "do it all."
"I'm reformed perfectionist, control freak and workaholic," she said.
Ms Brownie wanted to help shift thinking to help women make positive changes in their lives while helping with burnout and the need to "prove" themselves.
"I help people to unlock the potential inside of themselves and those around them be it with their business, their staff or their families. Whether I'm mentoring a CEO or a start-up, one thing I've learned is, you can't outperform your self-image," she said.
