If you hear bleating, or see butting of heads at Deloraine Showgrounds on Sunday, don't be alarmed.
Around 200 stud goats are expected to be on the grounds for the Tasmanian All Breeds Summer Goat Show.
More than 25 exhibitors will be attending, showing animals in four separate divisions.
Lesley Richards will be showing across two categories, including the miniature goat division.
The division's administrator Kirralee Hoffman said a large number of miniature goat exhibitors and enthusiasts had been drawn to the show.
"The miniature goat division of the all breeds is sure to be a display of exceptional animals not to be missed," Ms Hoffman said.
Meanwhile, three exhibitors will face-off in the Tasmanian Boar Goat Championships.
It's administrator Callan Morse said the championship was a premier event on the Tasmanian Boar goat calendar.
"The Championships present as a fantastic opportunity for those interested in Boer goats to view quality animals and speak to some of Tasmania's most experienced Boer goat breeders," Mr Morse said.
The Dairy Goat Division has drawn the most amount of exhibitors of 10, including Whoego Stud's Alicia Milligan-Martin who has recently relocated to the state from New South Wales.
"In the past in NSW have exhibited around 20 agricultural shows a year, including Sydney Royal Easter Show, we have enjoyed our new shows in Tasmania and its great to see so many dairy goats competing down here," Ms Milligan-Martin said.
"Some classes are proving to be bigger than the mainland shows and wonderful promotion of dairy goats in Tasmania."
While, Angora Division has drawn four exhibitors.
Angora goat breeders Don and Gaye Ackland said they were enjoying the challenge of learning how to produce the best goats and mohair.
The event is run in collaboration with members of the Tasmanian branches of the following national groups; Dairy Goat Society, Boar Goat Breeders Association, Mohair Australia and Miniature Goat Breeders Association.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
