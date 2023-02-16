Damien Oliver, one of Australia's greatest-ever jockeys, will make what could be his farewell appearance at Mowbray on Launceston Cup Day.
Launceston businessman Bill Melville is a long-time mate of 50-year-old Oliver and has booked him to ride his smart filly Piiink Beauty in the $100,000 3YO Classic.
"Codi Jordan has been riding the horse well but we want to get some feedback looking ahead to when she is eventually retired to stud," Melville said.
"And what better person to get it from than a jockey who ranks alongside the greatest Australian sporting figures of all-time.
"It will be a bonus for the Tasmanian Turf Club to have such a drawcard at their meeting."
Oliver has won 2756 races during his illustrious career including 124 group 1s. His mounts have won $244 million in stakemoney.
The jockey is also no stranger to Mowbray where he won the Launceston Cup twice in the late 1990s on King's Landing and Streak.
Melville said local businesses would be sponsoring Oliver's trip which would also take in a game of golf at Barnbougle on Thursday morning.
"I've taken rides for him in five races but he won't be riding in the cup," Melville said.
"His other feature-race ride will be on Lunares for Simon Zahra in the Vamos Stakes."
Melville is the managing part-owner of Piiink Beauty who has won three races and was a close second to Just A Needs in the 1000 Guineas.
Taylor Johnstone, one of Tasmania's fleet of promising young female riders, will be sidelined for several weeks with a broken collarbone but hopes to be back to represent Tasmania in the National Apprentice Jockeys Series in April.
Her master Leon Wells said the initial prognosis was that the 19-year-old could be sidelined for up to three months.
"But she had another x-ray the other day that showed the bone was healing quickly and the doctor now thinks she can be back a bit quicker," Wells said.
"It was bad timing because she's been going really well and has that trip to Melbourne coming up but hopefully she'll be right by then."
Johnstone was injured in a trackwork fall at Brighton about a fortnight ago.
"The horse she was riding stumbled and shot her over the side," Wells said.
"It looked quite a bad break because there was a big gap in the bone."
Johnstone is sitting in sixth place on this season's senior jockeys' premiership with 21 wins.
She is one win behind leading apprentice Chelsea Baker and two ahead of last year's premiership winner Codi Jordan.
Rebel Factor is the highest-rated entry for the $50,000 Royal Rambo Quality at Mowbray on Launceston Cup Day but is no certainty to take his place in the field.
Leon Wells, his co-trainer, said x-rays taken after his uncharacteristic failure in last Sunday's Thomas Lyons revealed a deep-seated foot abscess.
"You never know with these things but so far it's showing no signs of coming out," Wells said.
"So we're not sure if he'll be right for next week or not."
Rebel Factor had won five of his last six starts leading up to the Thomas Lyons, with his only defeat a second to The Inevitable in the Conquering Stakes.
However he was beaten a long way out last start, with jockey Brendon McCoull telling stewards the gelding's galloping action was not consistent with his previous races and he did not respond to his riding from the 600m.
The Royal Rambo attracted 20 entries but several are unlikely to accept including Victorian mare Embeller who will run in the $150,000 Vamos Stakes.
Embeller ran second to Belsielle in last week's Bow Mistress and was one of several unlucky runners.
Hobart Cup winner Military Mission is a warm favourite to repeat his success in the Launceston Cup next Wednesday.
The TAB posted an all-in market on Thursday morning that had the Gai Waterhouse/Adrian Bott-trained stayer at $3.00.
Hobart Cup placegetter Spirit Ridge, last year's Launceston Cup winner Aurora's Symphony and local hope Super Swoop are the only other runners under double figures.
The all-in market will apply until final acceptances are taken at 9am on Friday.
Military Mission was penalised 2.5kg for his Hobart Cup win and will now carry 56.5kg at Mowbray. All other Hobart Cup runners stay on the same weight.
Grand Promenade is the topweight with 60kg.
3.00 Military Mission
4.00 Spirit Ridge
8.00 Aurora's Symphony
8.00 Super Swoop
11.00 Dark Dream
11.00 Grand Promenade
15.00 First In Line
15.00 Princeton Award
15.00 Travelling Gigolo
26.00 Assaranca
26.00 Brew Horse
26.00 Glass Warrior
26.00 Rising Light
51.00 Creative Hero
51.00 Miss Charlie Brown
51.00 Perun
51.00 White Hawk
101.00 Skyway Star
Strutt Stakes winner Soul Choice has been the best-backed runner in early betting on Sunday's $150,000 Tasmanian Oaks.
The Waterhouse/Bott filly opened at $1.95 on Wednesday but has firmed to $1.80 with the TAB and $1.70 with Sportsbet and Ladbrokes.
Other fillies in the past 10 years to have completed the Strutt-Oaks double are local Geegees Goldengirl and Still A Star and the Darren Weir-trained Pleasuring.
1.80 Soul Choice; 2.90 Badda Boom Baby; 6.00 Just A Needs; 16.00 Hoops; 19.00 Cloudy Nights; 26.00 Sirius Princess; 34.00 Unique Glow; 41.00 Aesculus
