Riding great returning for what could be last appearance at Mowbray

GM
By Greg Mansfield
February 16 2023 - 5:30pm
Legendary jockey Damien Oliver will be riding in five races, including the 3YO Classic and Vamos Stakes, at Mowbray on Wednesday.
Piiink Beauty, pictured with apprentice Codi Jordan, will be one of Damien Oliver's mounts on Cup Day.
Launceston part-owners Sharee Marshall and Leon Laskey with the Hobart Cup won by Military Mission.

Damien Oliver, one of Australia's greatest-ever jockeys, will make what could be his farewell appearance at Mowbray on Launceston Cup Day.

GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

