Bicheno residents have been pushing back against a proposed site for a new ambulance station for several months.
The site opposite the Farm Shed and Bicheno Community Church is regarded as prime commercial land by residents.
The site was proposed by the Department of Health in 2022 which was caused outcry from the community, who said the site was "inappropriate" and felt they had not been properly consulted.
Bicheno Community Development Association president Tony McLeod said a year ago he was told the health department wanted the block of land called .
"We canvassed opinion around town and it was pretty unanimous that yes, we definitely do want a new ambulance station, what we've got now is barely adequate, but that's not the right spot for it," he said.
The Bicheno community was then offered the opportunity to submit feedback via Pitt and Sherry consultancy and have not heard back about the report or progress of the station since.
Gateway Bicheno owner and Bicheno Investments chief officer Christine Proctor, said she was approached in 2021 to sell the block of land and then, a year later, was notified of a compulsory acquisition by the health department.
"It didn't make sense to have a service function with a pretty industrial looking facility right on the main street, right in the heart of town," she said.
Mr McLeod and Ms Proctor both said the area singled out by the government was "prime commercial real estate" the town needed while also located opposite the 140-year-old church.
Ms Proctor had planned much-needed accommodation and retail for the area. She said the government's acquisition practice was a "cookie cutter" approach.
"The government just want to take exactly the same plan and repeat, repeat, repeat whether it's Campbell Town, or other locations around the state," Ms Proctor said.
"The call out from the community meeting was that we wanted some flexibility and we needed them to stop being served rigid and think about context and community."
Labor leader Rebecca White said it the situation in Bicheno showed a track record of communities not being listened to.
"The government routinely fails to consult with the community before making announcements, and just like the Burnie Court and Westbury Prison debacles there is concern the same incompetence has stalled the Bicheno ambulance station," she said.
A government spokesperson said after consultation with the community, the Department of Health was continuing discussions between the department, Glamorgan Spring Bay Council and key stakeholders.
Alison Foletta
