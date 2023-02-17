The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Community waits for response after ambulance site backlash

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
February 18 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Current ambulance station in Bicheno. Picture supplied

Bicheno residents have been pushing back against a proposed site for a new ambulance station for several months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.