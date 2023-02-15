Researchers at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery have identified 10 new beetle species.
Last November, Professor Kipling Will from the University of Califorinia, Berkeley, and Dr Lynne Forster, Honorary Research Associate at the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery spent a week studying specimens collected by QVMAG. The identified four new Genera, 10 entirely new species, and at least six new species that are known on the mainland but have never been identified in Tasmania until now.
Simon Fearn, QVMAG's Natural Sciences Officer, said that they're still finding new Tasmanian insects and there's more to be done.
The discovery is important as beetles are very good bioindicators, and growing and declining numbers points to broader shifts in the environment.
Beetles prefer moist, shady environments on the forest floor, Mr Fearn said. So if rainforests start to dry out in the future due to climate change, a lot of these species will "start to struggle" and "will shrink their ranges" into areas that are smaller and wetter, he said.
Additionally, factors like forestry, land clearing and fires can change the structure and temperature of the forests which have a big impact on the species.
This is one of the critical reasons why it's important to document these species, Mr Fearn said. "We're actively doing fieldwork in out-of-the-way places and trying to sample them now because if the climate just does change and if the habitats change, we won't know if any of these species have been affected if we don't know where they are."
"Once you know what a species is, then everything else makes more sense," Mr Fearns said. It allows scientists to "make all sorts of predictions based on rainfall and climate, and what sort of impact climate change might actually have," he said. "Once you have a name, it just opens up and it just makes everything else much, much easier."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.