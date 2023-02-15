The Examiner
QVMAG research identifies ten new species of beetle

Charmaine Manuel
Charmaine Manuel
Updated February 16 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 10:51am
QVMAG Natural Sciences Collection Officer Simon Fearn holding a case of beetles. Picture supplied.

Researchers at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery have identified 10 new beetle species.

