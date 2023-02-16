The TCL have announced their grand final locations and dates for the 2022-23 season.
Evandale Panthers' home ground of Morven Park was the big winner from the selections - hosting both the premier league and A-grade grand finals.
ACL's University Oval will host three matches, with C-grade and both of the Female Boom divisions being played at the ground as the two women's deciders get played at the same ground for the first time.
Trevallyn (A-reserve) and Beaconsfield (B-grade) will host the other grand finals.
Evandale Panthers coach Jonty Manktelow was pleased to hear his club, who look set to make the premier league's top four, will be hosting two deciders.
"It's huge - last year we hosted the T20 grand final and I thought it was pretty successful," he said.
"To be able to have premier league, especially when we are in the hunt to make finals, to have a chance of having a home grand final is massive for the club.
"It's exciting times leading into a finals series with the potential of a home grand final if we take our opportunities."
Finals matches for A-reserve and C-grade both start on Saturday as Trevallyn and Perth face off for a spot in the grand final in A-reserve and Legana and Hadspen do the same in C-grade.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
