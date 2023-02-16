I THOUGHT it an honour to be appointed to the Voice Working Group until I learned the purpose of the group was predetermined as promoting an advisory Voice to Government.
I withdrew before the first meeting took place as I don't see how it will bring about change and why entrench the current approach in the Constitution where a government determines what Aboriginal people think and do and that we ought to be grateful for that?
Ironically, I'm a Member of the Coalition of Peaks (Aboriginal organisations) which meets with all relevant government ministers across the country to discuss Aboriginal issues and provides high level advice to the government on policy and the needs of Aboriginal people.
The Voice will be a duplication. The major Tasmanian Aboriginal organisations are aware of its shortcomings, commenting the Voice alone avoids making further inroads into social injustices.
The problem is the government has extracted the Voice away from the Truth Telling and Treaty components of the Uluru Statement which dismantled the spirit of intent and any effectiveness an Aboriginal voice may have in achieving self-determination and working towards a better Australia.
Graeme Gardener, Newstead
Many people affectionately refer to seals as sea dogs or sea pups, due to their inquisitive and intelligent nature. Seals commonly interact with humans and have historically adjusted their behaviour with human influence, just like dogs.
As a sailor, I have seen many seals and watched their behaviour in their natural habitat. I also have observed their behaviour around the salmon farms. No one disputes the attraction seals have to the salmon pens.
This week a member of the public saw seals hauled out (resting) on the sides of cages within a lease in the Channel. This was within the prohibited lease area. They could not go any closer but had genuine concerns for the seals. They notified me and I passed this information onto The Tasmanian Alliance for Marine Protection (TAMP) group. They also let a marine rescue group know.
Community groups have every right to diligently ask questions about what is occurring in our public waterways.
Yet Salmon Tasmania's response was to shoot the messenger, claiming TAMP and community should have known the pens were open, despite the public being forbidden from getting near the pens. But let's not get distracted by paid PR industry representatives. The Examiner editorial then repeated the industry line.
The real question is why does industry not only allow but justify the presence of seals within their salmon pens? It contradicts their concerns about seal behaviour and protecting their workforce by use of deterrents to stop seals from approaching workers.
The current legislation and practices of the salmon industry allow seals to enter salmon pens when empty. However if the pen is stocked the same Government legislation allows them to shoot crackers and beanbags at the incoming seals.
This practice is absolutely barbaric and can be compared to shooting a dog when it tries to eat from the same bowl it did the day earlier.
It is time our marine wildlife are actually protected and defended by legislation and our Government.
Seal populations around Tasmania are still climbing since the sealing industry nearly wiped them out at the start of the 1800s and scientists are monitoring changes in these populations.
Both haul outs (where a seal rests) and colonies (a place which they breed) are expanding around our coastline, and new areas are likely to be inhabited. The current practices from salmon industries are highly likely to have negative impacts on these establishing communities resulting in negative impacts for both seals and the salmon industry itself. Seals are incredibly intelligent animals, and arguably one of the most trainable wild animals in the world.
It is clear that the current guidelines do not consider intelligence or the biological psychology of seals in Tasmanian waters or future environmental or economical impacts.This must change!
Sheenagh Neill, Member of Marine ProtectionTasmania
THE government should be commended for upgrading the Bass Highway (The Examiner, Feb 15) but please, no more wire rope barriers (WRB).
Then Prime Minister Scott Morrison's security detail's car hit a WRB on the Bass Highway. The WRB did not stop that car and it rolled. There have been many other crashes involving WRB. There are two reasons not to install more WRB, the cost of maintenance and repairs and more importantly the cost of injuries and deaths. Too often WRB fails to stop cars and trucks. Too often the posts inflict horrible injuries on motorcyclists.
WRB is rarely used in Europe and North America. Western Australia is replacing WRB with smooth concrete. Victoria won't renew WRB contracts. No more WRB on the Bass Highway.
Damien Codognotto OAM, The Motorcycle Riders Association Australia
