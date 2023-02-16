The Examiner

Coalition of Peaks group of indigenous leaders meets federal and state governments all around the country to discuss aboriginal issues; 'Voice' will only double up

February 17 2023 - 5:00am
Indigenous groups around Australia are already represented by the Coalition of Peaks advisory group to state and federal governments; the 'Voice" will be a duplication

I THOUGHT it an honour to be appointed to the Voice Working Group until I learned the purpose of the group was predetermined as promoting an advisory Voice to Government.

