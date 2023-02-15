Axe attack victim tells of trauma

A 24-year-old man who survived an attack with a three-sided battle axe in 2019 detailed his trauma when pleading guilty to driving charges in the Launceston Magistrates court.
Cory Barnett, who was not represented by a lawyer, pleaded guilty to a number of driving charges including evading police while a disqualified driver.
Police prosecutor Dee Wadley said that on June 30, 2022, police spotted a red Holden Commodore in Newnham driving without its headlights.
"Police attempted to intercept it, but the vehicle took evasive action and accelerated at speed, turned right and then accelerated at speed again before attempting to brake at Snow Street," she said.
"The car crashed through the fence at 22 Franmaree Rd.
"The driver ran from the scene up Bishops Drive."
Ms Wadley said that a passenger confirmed Barnett was the driver and the vehicle was seized.
A blood sample revealed the presence of THC, the active constituent in cannabis, in his blood.
The court heard that he was a disqualified driver at the time.
When asked if he had anything to say Barnett said that he shouldn't have done it.
He said he had suffered mental health trauma in the past couple of years.
"I got attacked with an axe to the head and neck," he said.
"I get night terrors and have had to change my life around.
" I just stay at home and play games."
Magistrate Simon Brown said it was a fairly bad episode of driving and remarked that he had a poor history of driving offences.
He jailed Barnett for three months with two months suspended for evading police.
A concurrent three-month jail sentence with two months suspended was imposed for driving while disqualified. The magistrate disqualified him from driving for two years.
In relation to the 2019 axe attack on Barnett, the Supreme Court heard in December that Bradley Holton-Crane swung a three-sided battle axe which struck Barnett above the thigh causing a five-centimetre gash.
In sentencing, Justice Robert Pearce said there was a struggle on the bed before both men fell on to the floor.
Holton-Crane swung again striking Barnett to the head leaving an eight centimetre cut to his head.
A third swing resulted in a 15-centimetre incision in the back of the neck of the victim.
Barnett said he was studying metalwork but had never had a job since leaving school at 15 or 16 years old.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months.
