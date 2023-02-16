Lilydale Reserve open after flood damage

After being hit with flooding in October last year, the Lilydale Falls Reserve has fully re-opened.
Extensive damage to the walking track from the Reserve's car park to the First Falls and Second Falls was caused from the Second River flooding which caused floodwaters to fell trees, damage bridges, and washed away sections of the 500m walking track.
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said the subsequent repair works had been significant, complicated by a lack of vehicular access to the waterfalls.
"Materials and tools including concrete, timber and gravel had to be carried into the area on foot in order to undertake the repair works, which involved reconstructing sections of the track, inspecting and repairing bridges, and removing fallen trees and debris," Cr Gibson said.
Launceston municipality had more than a million dollars worth of damage to infrastructure post the October floods, with much of it impacting Lilydale.
Cr Gibson said the council also took the opportunity to shore up sections of the track so that it will be more resilient in future flood events.
"The Lilydale Falls Reserve has been a popular community and visitor destination for many decades, and I'm pleased the reserve has now fully re-opened to the public," he said.
"I want to thank the Lilydale community for being so patient while we undertook the repair works, and I look forward to people continuing to enjoy the First and Second Falls into the future."
Alison Foletta
