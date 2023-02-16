The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Lilydale Falls Reserve walking track had "extensive damage" from October floods

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated February 16 2023 - 11:20am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lilydale Reserve open after flood damage

After being hit with flooding in October last year, the Lilydale Falls Reserve has fully re-opened.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.