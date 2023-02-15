State titles up for grabs at Latrobe Speedway

Another huge night of action will keep race fans entertained this Saturday at Latrobe Speedway.
Two state titles are up for grabs with Late Models and Juniors battling it out to crown this season's champions.
The Late Model field has several serious contenders for the title. Young star Cody Gay stunned his rivals two years ago when he led briefly and now with improvement he's found extra car speed.
Add in Kallan Muir, Kurt Millwood, Ash Cleary, Josh Padman and Nathan Rainbird and it will be spectacular. Defending champion Ellis Dickenson hasn't nominated preferring to focus on the Australian title.
The driver that they all have to beat is Callum Harper, who was dominant last weekend and the former Australian champion is tough to beat on his home track.
Twenty-six Junior Sedans will race together rather than in the New Star and Top Star categories - adding extra excitement to their racing. It's often said these young drivers have no fear and don't pay the bills so can turn on some incredibly close racing.
Defending champion Nate Garwood has been good this year and has faced serious challenges from Jack Pearce, Emilie Williams, Sharni Farrell to name a few.
AMCA's have 14 entries and with less than a month until the Australian title, teams are eager to maximise seat time ahead of this event.
Ten Tassie Sixes are set for action a week out from their state title and the ongoing on-track battle between Josh Pisconeri and John Moles has produced plenty of entertainment.
Sprintcars are also a week out from their state title and it's a race against time for Ethan Wylie after a huge crash last weekend.
Jamie Bricknell, Nick Penno, Adam Alexander, Chris Johns and Mahtia Bissett are some of the established stars while some of the newer drivers are already turning heads including Lochie Robins, who won his first feature last weekend.
Big fields of karts will start racing from 4pm with 16 juniors, eight seniors and 19 125s ahead of the main track action at 6pm. The pit-walk will allow fans to check out the teams up close from 4.45pm.
