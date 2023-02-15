The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

State titles up for grabs at Latrobe Speedway

By Allan Roark
February 16 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young star Cody Gay is in contention for the Late Model Tasmanian title. Picture by Angryman Photography

Another huge night of action will keep race fans entertained this Saturday at Latrobe Speedway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.