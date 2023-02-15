The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Police charge a 51-year-old Tasmanian man with murder

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated February 15 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man charged with murder

A Tasmanian man has been charged with murder following an incident on Tuesday which resulted in the death of a man.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.