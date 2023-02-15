Man charged with murder

A Tasmanian man has been charged with murder following an incident on Tuesday which resulted in the death of a man.
Police said around 3.30pm on Tuesday, they responded to reports of a disturbance at a private residence on Liverpool Street, Hobart.
"Police attended and located a 51-year-old man from Glenorchy with blunt force injuries to his head," they said.
The victim was transported to the Royal Hobart Hospital in a serious condition, and died on Wednesday.
A 52-year-old man from Hobart has been charged with murder and has been detained in custody.
Police will allege the two men were known to each other.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.