Gallery Pejean will unveil a new painting of former Premier Peter Gutwein this week by a Launceston artist.
The painting by Leoni Duff is titled "Eye of the Storm", which the artist intended as an homage to Mr Gutwein's leadership during the pandemic.
Ms Duff, whose daughter works for Mr Gutwein, was impressed by the former premier's decision making at the time and wanted to express how he dealt with the crisis.
"Once he made a decision, he quietly stuck to them," she said.
Ms Duff depicted the turbulence of the pandemic through the background which evokes a stormy sky. She also added red slashes in the foreground to symbolise incoming danger.
Mr Gutwein viewed the painting for the first time in person today and said he was "speechless".
"When Leoni approached me to do this, I just felt so privileged because Leoni has such a great reputation as an artist. I'm a tad embarrassed as well that somebody would paint my portrait. But I think she's certainly captured the mood and the feeling when I first sat for this which was right in the middle of COVID."
The portrait was created from photographs that Ms Duff took of Mr Gutwein in his office.
"When he sat down at the desk, he just folded his hands quite naturally and looked across at me with that sort of firm expression. I thought, 'that's it. That's exactly what I want to say,'" Ms Duff said.
When asked what he was thinking as he was being photographed, Mr Gutwein said that his life at the time "was a blur" and that the photographs were taken during a "short reprieve" as "hundreds of decisions were being made."
"It actually felt like a reprieve from the maelstrom of everything else that we were dealing with at the time. So, it was a pleasant but humbling experience," Mr Gutwein said.
The portrait is for sale at the price of $12,500.
The exhibition, titled "Surface and Symbol" also features a painting of Australian soprano Sara Macliver called "Bright Seraphim."
Ms Duff had submitted an early version of Macliver's portrait for the Archibald Prize, but the painting got lost on the way to Sydney and didn't get considered.
Ms Duff reworked the painting when it was returned to her and says that she "is much happier" with the current version.
Mr Gutwein will officially open the exhibition at 6pm on 17 February.
For more information, visit the Gallery Pejean website.
