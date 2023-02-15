The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Rebecca Stosh pleads guilty to drink driving after crashing into a parked car

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
February 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Stosh. Picture: Facebook

A 30-year-old woman crashed into a parked car on Christmas morning after admitted having "a few glasses of wine".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.