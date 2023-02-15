A 30-year-old woman crashed into a parked car on Christmas morning after admitted having "a few glasses of wine".
Rebecca Stosh pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit, and driving under the influence of an intoxicating liquor.
Police prosecutions said on December 25, at 12.30am, Stosh was driving and struck a parked vehicle on Vermont Road.
The court was told the vehicle that had been struck required a tow truck due to the damage it received.
Police conducted a roadside breath test on Stosh, and she returned a reading of 0.175. At the time she told police she had consumed a few glasses of wine and did not drink often.
Representing herself in court, Stosh said she was deeply ashamed and embarrassed.
"I acknowledge I did the wrong thing and made a stupid decision on Christmas Day. It is something I am not taking lightly," Tosh said.
Magistrate Simon Brown said it was lucky Stosh was not injured, but that she had the potential to hurt someone or kill someone.
Mr Brown said it was a bad example of drunk driving. Stosh was disqualified from driving for 15 months and was fined $1,000. A conviction was recorded.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
